Forum tonight feature candidates for Moscow mayor
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have a forum featuring candidates for Moscow mayor from 7-8 p.m. tonight. A similar forum for city council candidates is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Each forum will be live on Zoom and streamed on Facebook. There will be no in person participation for either forum. Links to the virtual events can be found at lwvmoscow.org/. The audio will be broadcast live by KRFP/Radio Free Moscow at 90.3 FM. Questions can be sent in advance to: moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com.
Candidates invited for the mayoral election include Art Bettge, Jim Gray, Olivia Moses and Barb Rathbun. City council candidates include Melissa Cline, Shaun Darveshi, Steve Harmon, Hailey Lewis, Julia Parker, Jason Stooks, Gina Taruscio and Kyrk Taylor.
Also, the League of Women Voters has developed a website, vote411.org, where residents across the nation can see local candidate bios and other election information by typing in their home address.
Ebert to speak at wildlife meeting tonight
Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Don Ebert of Weippe will speak at the Latah Wildlife Association meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the Farm Bureau Building at the corner of Farm Road and West A Street in Moscow.
Ebert, who represents the Clearwater Region on the statewide commission, will address current commission issues and what the group hopes to accomplish. Subjects will range from the deer die off in the region to future projects and efforts.
Ebert also will respond to questions from the audience. The Latah Wildlife Association is a community group devoted to wildlife issues and projects on the Palouse.
Artwalk season opens Thursday in Moscow
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts commission announced the first event of Artwalk 2021 is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Thursday.
There will be seven business or nonprofit locations for the event, with guest artists ranging from glass blowers to digital artists and sculptors. For a full list of events, artists and businesses, go to ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Participants are encouraged by the city to follow COVID-19 protocols as set by each location.
New exhibit at Third Street Gallery
The Third Street Gallery is opening its new exhibit, “Sculpted Spaces, Wild Lives,” from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit includes 18 artists from across the Palouse.
This exhibit will remain open until Jan. 7. Regular hours for Third Street Gallery are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are asked to wear a mask inside the gallery, and masks are available at each entrance of the building.
New Saint Andrews College to have candidate forum Friday
New Saint Andrews has scheduled a candidate forum for the Moscow mayoral and city council races scheduled from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at 112 N Main St. in Moscow.
The forum will be moderated by New Saint Andrew College students and will be in person. There are four candidates for mayor and eight for city council.