Man arrested in connection to Moscow burglaries
A 25-year-old Moscow man arrested Monday in Garfield is suspected of being involved in four recent Moscow burglaries.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Garfield Police Department Officer Joe Handley arrested Jordan Shull on Monday morning near Garfield after learning from the Moscow Police Department that he was a suspect in a Friday burglary.
Handley initially stopped the vehicle Shull was in for missing a license plate and having a broken brake light.
After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, police allegedly found numerous stolen tools and other items that four separate victims said were stolen from their properties.
Shull was arrested for multiple counts of possession of stolen property.
Debate on capitalism, socialism scheduled for Thursday at UI
St. Augustine’s Catholic Center in Moscow has organized its second Great Debate, scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus.
The Great Debate features two experts in their fields with differing opinions and strives to engage “faithful Catholic teaching and model rigorous but respectful dialogue on controversial topics,” according to the debate website.
Thursday, Joshua Davis of the Institute of Christian Socialism and Fr. Robert Sirico of the Acton Institute will debate whether socialism or capitalism is a better fit for Christian values. Gracjan Kraszewski, the director of intellectual formation at the St. Augustine’s Catholic Center, will moderate the debate.
The debate is free and open to the public.
Registration open for Pullman health program
The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for its fall Virtual Aging Mastery Program. The six-week course will focus on developing behaviors for improved health, economic security and overall well being.
The Zoom program starts Oct. 7. Cost is $20 for six hour-long sessions. Learn more at pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
Special showing of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is planned at Kenworthy
A special showing of “The Wizard of Oz” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow.
The showing is part of a farewell event for Jamie Hill, the theater’s longtime operations director, who is leaving the Kenworthy for a new job as cultural events operations coordinator at the University of Idaho.
Artwalk registration now open in Moscow
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have opened registration for the expanded Artwalk season. Host location registration fees are $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Arts listings are available for $10 each. Businesses are encouraged to seek visual, literary, performing and culinary artists.
Interested host locations may register through Oct. 12 for the season’s first event Oct. 21. Registration can be completed online and is offered on a monthly basis. Each art walk will take place on the third Thursday of each month, October to March. The end of the season event will have music, food and live performances.
Clearwater Economic Development Association names executive director
The Clearwater Economic Development Association has selected Dodd Snodgrass as its new executive director. Snodgrass will be replacing Christine Frei on Oct. 1.
Snodgrass, a Lewiston native, has a 27-year background in community and economic development. He worked as the economic planner for the Clearwater Economic Development Association from 1994 to 2001, and spent 16 years at the Port of Bellingham in economic development.
The Clearwater Economic Development Association covers Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties and provides planning and financing resources for businesses.
Moscow accepting applications for citizen police academy
The Moscow Police Department has scheduled its 20th annual Citizen Police Academy. Classes will start in January and applications are available in the police department lobby.
The 11-week course meets once a week to provide an opportunity for residents to learn and experience the law enforcement profession while enhancing communication lines between officers and the public.
Printable versions of the application also are available on the city of Moscow website, but must be submitted in person at the department, currently located at 118 E. Fourth St. Applications are due Jan. 3. For more information, call Officer Rick Whitmore at (208) 883-7054.