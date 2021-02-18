Pullman commission wants to extend deadline for End Racism Now mural
The Pullman Arts Commission recommends the Pullman City Council extend the deadline for artists to submit their ideas for the End Racism Now mural.
“Given the low number of submissions received and the increasing awareness of this project within the community, the Arts Commission believes an extended call for artists could provide City Council with additional selections to consider,” the commission stated in a news release.
If the Pullman City Council prefers to select from the remaining original submissions, the Arts Commission recommends submission No. 5, “End Racism Now – Black Lives Matter” with the rainbow background. To view the submissions, visit the Pullman Arts Commission website at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3atGoQf.
Seven entries from three artists were received by the Jan. 19 deadline. The public was invited to provide feedback via Facebook, email and physical mail through Feb. 7. On Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, two of the more popular submissions were withdrawn from consideration at the request of individual artists.
The city council will consider this recommendation on Tuesday.
The mural will be located on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise streets. Its dimensions will be 120 feet by 7½ feet.
According to the application form the commission published, the mural is intended to “express solidarity to end systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion within our Pullman community.”
Uniontown Sausage Feed will be a drive-through event
The 68th annual Uniontown Sausage Feed will be by curbside pickup only March 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The feed is a fundraiser for the Uniontown’s Community Building’s operating costs for the year. The building provides a place for local food pantry, youth groups, American Legion and community events.
The drive-through line for the sausage feed will start at the Uniontown Coop on the north end of town and follow signs to the meal pickup location.
Food will be served from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu includes ¾-pound of sausage made from a secret recipe, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and pie.
Tickets for the feed can be purchased in line by cash or checks only, or online before March 1 at www.uniontownwa.org. The cost of one dinner is $13. Those paying cash should have correct change to help the line go faster.
Foley Institute lecture series continues through March 16
The Foley Institute at Washington State University will continue a series of lectures through March 16.
On Feb. 25, Yale University professor of law and political science will present “Is Trump a symptom of a Constitutional Dis-Ease.” The talk will start at noon on the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
Stephen Skowronek, also a professor at Yale University, will present “The wayward course of American presidential democracy,” at noon March 4, and Kim Lane Scheppele, a professor of sociology and international affairs from Princeton University will present “The crisis of democracy in global context,” at noon March 16.
More detail on the speakers and topics can be found at foley.wsu.edu/.
League forum to discuss redistricting
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host a presentation by the LWV of Idaho titled “Idaho Redistricting and People Powered Fair Maps” from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.This program is part of a national redistricting project of the League of Women Voters US focused on creating fair political maps in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Every 10 years, the states use census data to determine new congressional and legislative district boundaries.
The program will focus on how the 2021 redistricting process will occur, what criteria are involved in creating the boundaries, and ways the public can be involved in the process of drawing district boundaries that fairly represent Idahoans. Presenters include Pam Ward, Linda Engle and Kathy Dawes.
Ward serves on the board of Directors of LWV of Idaho. Engle is a faculty member in the Idaho State University math department and teaches about the math behind fair redistricting. Dawes, a retired science teacher, has been a member of LWV of Moscow since 2017and was actively involved in the census and currently serves on the advocacy and speaker series committees for the LWV of Moscow.
Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.