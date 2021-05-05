Gritman, fire department join Idaho Yellow Dot Program
Gritman Medical Center and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department joined the Idaho Yellow Dot Program which encourages motorists to share life-saving medical information on a form in their car’s glove compartment.
A small yellow decal placed on the car’s rear window cues paramedics to look for the form. In addition to personal information like first and last name, the form asks for a current photo, medical conditions and/or recent surgeries, names of medications, allergies, physician and pharmacy information and emergency contact information.
Yellow Dot kits can be requested by sending an email to YellowDot@dhw.idaho.gov with the requestor’s full name, mailing address and number of kits needed. A limited number of kits are also available at either Gritman’s information desk or Moscow Volunteer Fire Department stations No. 1 and No. 3.
The program is funded through the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System of the Department of Health and Welfare.
Palouse open house scheduled for Saturday
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce has organized a citywide spring open house Saturday.
The public is invited to walk downtown and join the community in celebrating spring with outdoor activities and business specials.
According to a news release from the chamber, the event will feature “COVID-safe shopping opportunities, outdoor vendors, restaurant specials, sidewalk sales and a scavenger hunt.”
People who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to win one of three $100 gift cards, usable at participating Palouse businesses.