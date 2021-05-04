MLK art and essay contest awards announced
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Saturday announced the winners of the 2021 Martin Luther King Arts & Essay Contest sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force.
Each winner received a framed certificate of merit and a $25 gift certificate from BookPeople of Moscow. The contest topic was health and wellbeing as human rights. The winning entries and a power point display on this subject will be on display at the Moscow Public Library for three weeks in May.
The winners were: Jase Izzo, St, Mary’s School; Lillian Camin, Ambleside Online; Madison Belknap, Moscow High School; Amy Zhao, Moscow Charter School, Felicity Snyder, Moscow Charter School; Gavin Clark, St. Mary’s School; Dorris Attebury-Marzolf, John Russell School; Olivia Halladay, McDonald Elementary School; Michael Snyder, Moscow Charter School; and Molly Pannkuk’s fifth-grade class at Lena Whitmore Elementary School.
Cinco de Mayo activities planned for Pullman
The Pullman Downtown Promotions Group invites residents to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday with a series of outdoor activities.
A classic car cruise is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. In addition, children will be able to participate in craft activities and participating businesses will be offering prizes for residents who find a pinata each hour.
Additional food and drink specials will also be happening through Sunday. For more information, call (509) 339-5636.