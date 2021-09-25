City of Moscow to flush waterways
The city of Moscow’s annual water system flushing is scheduled Sunday through Oct. 1. All flushing will take place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. While flushing is occurring, there will be water on the roads and drivers should take caution when going through those parts of the city.
On Sunday, flushing will be from Main Street west to the city limits between D Street and Taylor Avenue. On Monday, flushing will be from D Street north to the city limits between Almon Street and Polk Street and from Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive, including the Frontier addition. On Tuesday, flushing will be from Sixth Street north to the city limits between Polk Street and Mountain View Road, including the Fort Russell area. On Wednesday, flushing will be from Sixth Street south to the Troy Highway and east to Mountain View Road, including the Indian Hills Addition. On Thursday, everything east of Mountain View Road from the north to the south city limits will be flushed.
Moscow pulls its water from an aquifer system which is naturally high in iron and while safe to drink, can cause discoloration and yearly flushing can minimize iron buildup. After the city has completed, residents should run cold water for 10 to 15 minutes to clear their lines and then run hot water for a few minutes to ensure the lines are clear. Residents with water softeners or house filters should do a maintenance check
UI’s Fulfer appointed new president of Idaho State Bar
Anne-Marie Fulfer was named the new president of the Idaho State Bar at the group’s recent annual meeting. Fulfer will serve as the president until January, after which she will serve on the board of commissions for the bar until July. Fulfer replaces past President Donald F. Carey from Idaho Falls.
In 2019, Fulfer was elected for the Idaho State Board of Commissioners representing Idaho’s first and second districts. She is the eighth woman elected to the board and the fourth outside of the fourth district.
Fulfer is the assistant dean for career development at the University of Idaho College of Law, where she graduated from in 1999. She is a member of the Idaho State Bar, the Idaho Women Lawyers and the Rotary Club of Moscow. At the University of Idaho, Fulfer has served on the Administrative Commencement Committee for more than 10 years.
Idaho Foodbank will distribute food boxes
The Idaho Foodbank and United Way of Moscow/Latah County will distribute food boxes at 10 a.m. Monday in the parking lot on the southeast corner of Mountain View and Joseph Street in Moscow.
Boxes will have a mixture of dairy, precooked meats and produce. All boxes are free and will be distributed until they are gone.
Group in Malden to remove dead trees
Team Rubicon, an international disaster response nonprofit, will be in Malden through Monday to remove dead trees left over from fire that destroyed most of the town a year ago.
The group will focus on residential and other private properties to remove trees killed by the fire. Team Rubicon’s volunteers, called Greyshirts, will began falling, removing and chipping operations Friday. A command post is being established in Malden to direct the operations of 25 volunteers who have mobilized from as far away as Montana.
Team Rubicon is a volunteer nonprofit for veterans which provides relief to communities in need. It was founded in 2010.
Whitman County Library to have bee program
The Whitman County Library and Washington State University bee program will have an afternoon bee program at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The program will be on basic bee science.
Weather permitting, the program will be at Lookout Peak in Colfax. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on for seating and social distancing.
Emergency plans to be discussed Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow has organized a “Disaster Preparedness Planning in Latah County” talk for noon Wednesday.
Latah County’s Disaster Services Director Mike Neelon will discuss the county’s emergency operations plan and how it is developed, maintained and implemented. Neelon’s department coordinates responses to local emergencies and disasters. They also provide emergency preparedness training and information to the community.
The program is part of the league’s semester of speaker forums, which are virtual. A link to the event can be found on the league’s Facebook page or at their website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Whitman County Humane Society seeks board members
The Whitman County Humane Society is looking for adults to be part of the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Board members would assist on committees related to fundraising and grant writing as well as shelter and dog park management.
Meetings are held the third Monday of every month over Zoom. If interested, contact Wendy Ortman at webmaster@whitmanpets.org.