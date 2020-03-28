Local Briefs

Moscow’s NRS to distribute masks
Northwest River Supplies in Moscow has announced plans to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing 30,000 respirator masks from its Moscow warehouse to medical personnel and first responders.
NRS, a retailer in paddlesports equipment and apparel, operates a business division that supplies safety and rescue equipment to government agencies. Providing personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders is a logical shift, according to NRS CEO Bryan Dingel in a Friday news release.
The company will be a source of protective goggles, surgical masks and suits along with additional respirators. NRS plans to fulfill requests from hospitals and agencies in Idaho and the northwest initially, but will distribute more broadly as supplies allow. NRS will donate to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and will offer medical facilities fair-market pricing, according to the release.
Pullman Transit reduces service amid outbreak
Pullman Transit will reduce the number of buses running some routes and will discontinue other routes starting Wednesday. The changes come in response to recent reductions in ridership and in order to continue providing essential transit services.
The Crimson Express route and Gray Express route will continue to operate with one less bus, at 30-minute frequencies. The Coffee Route and Coug B routes will be discontinued.
Services unchanged include the Blue, Silver, Paradise, Loop, Coug A, Wheat and Lentil routes. Weekend services will also remain unchanged.
Moscow Indian restaurant donates food
A Moscow restaurant, Mela, announced Friday it will have a free food event from 3-6 p.m. Monday, with free delivery to seniors.
The Indian food restaurant will serve free butter chicken meals during the event. The restaurant’s owners said they wanted to give back to the community, which supported them during their transition from a vendor at the Moscow Farmers Market to a stand-alone restaurant in downtown Moscow at 137 E. Second St.
Mela owners ask that no more than 10 people are present in the restaurant courtyard, including restaurant staff, to provide adequate spacing. Patrons should stay 6 feet apart.
For delivery, seniors should call ahead at (208) 596-9001.
Whitman County’s United Way launches fund
United Way of Whitman County has launched a community relief and recovery fund to provide immediate assistance for those affected by COVID-19. Resources from this fund will address urgent health and economic needs of impacted individuals and communities and United Way will prioritize nonprofit organizations and vulnerable individuals.
Disbursements will be made as soon as funds are received and immediate needs are identified. Donations can be made to the fund by following the links at www.whitmanunited.org or by mailing donations to P.O. Box 426, Pullman, WA 99163.
For more information, contact Eric Fejeran at (509) 332-3691 or director@whitmanunited.org.
UI assistant professor earns science award
University of Idaho College of Engineering assistant professor Zouheir Rezki this month earned the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Award.
The program recognizes new teachers and scholars for outstanding commitments to their organization’s mission, builds early career development and encourages continued contribution to research and education.
Also known as the CAREER Award, the five-year NSF grant will provide $500,000 toward Rezki’s research in “Advancing Space Optical Communication Systems Via Hybrid Model-Based and Learning-Based Frameworks” in the UI Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
University ups efforts to help students
The University of Idaho is increasing its efforts to raise money for students and area medical personnel experiencing unexpected hardships and financial stress.
The university, in a news release Friday, identified a trio of options to which residents can consider contributing.
The Bruce & Kathy Pitman Fund for Student Emergencies helps students with travel costs, technology for remote learning, mental health support and other unforeseen needs.
The Vandal Food Pantry provides food to students and community members in this time of increased need at locations on the Moscow campus, free of charge.
Project ECHO, which provides telehealth training for Idaho’s health care workforce, is offered through the Idaho WWAMI Medical Education program and provides current and reliable information as well.
Residents can contribute by going to uandigive.uidaho.edu/project/20487