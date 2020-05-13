Moscow theater presents second virtual review
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow will have its second “Virtual Revue” at 6 p.m. today online at bit.ly/2WTsCP7.
The event will feature local musicians, actors, artists and other creators.
Scheduled are performances by Miss Leeanne and Benny, Kelsey Chapman, KT Turner, Federico Bartolo, Izzy Burns, Shelly Gilmore, Ricky J. Martinez, Emma Goldman-Sherman and special appearances by the Kenworthy staff.
Idaho hunters can apply for ‘super’ tag through May 31
Idaho hunters can apply now for the first of two drawings for Super Hunt tags in 2020, Idaho Fish and Game announced in a news release. Only 24 hunters will get the opportunity to hunt big game through this drawing.
The deadline to apply is May 31 for the first drawing. Super Hunt tags are available for deer, elk, moose, pronghorn and one combo, which includes one tag for each of those species.
Hunters can apply at bit.ly/2LpcJdS.
Whitman County Library trustees to meet
The Whitman County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public.
Those interested in attending can contact Whitman County Library Director Kristie Kirkpatrick at kirkpatr@colfax.com or (877) 7363-3375 for login information.
Latah conservation meeting canceled
The meeting of the Latah Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The next scheduled Board meeting is tentatively set for June 16.
University of Idaho offering theater scholarships
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts is calling high school seniors with an interest in theater to create a short video for a chance to win one of two $1,000 scholarships for Fall 2020.
Students with an interest in acting, design, stage management, directing and writing are encouraged to apply by submitting a 2- to 3- minute video showcasing their talent and passion for theater.
Students should send a link of their video to theatre@uidaho.edu by 5 p.m. June 13. Questions can be sent to the same address. Information about the scholarship is available at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
Whitman County Library offering pick-up for retail businesses
Curbside pickup of library materials is now available from Whitman County Library’s 14 locations for retail businesses. In accordance with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 1 order, librarians will be calling area residents to pick up their requested items by appointment.
The library can continue to mail items to patrons, but is not able to provide items curbside for nonretailers. Book drops are open for the return of all materials. Friends of the Library are accepting donations to help offset these costs.
To requests books, movies and other materials, visit the library catalog at whitco.lib.wa.us, email info@whitco.lib.wa.us or call 509) 397-4366.
The governor’s timeline for reopening library facilities falls in Phase 3 of the statewide plan, meaning it could be weeks before WCL can reopen.
Accuracy Matters: School district levy
The Whitepine Joint School District has a levy measure on next Tuesday’s ballot. The money from the levy will be used to support “general education programs, extracurricular activities, and other needs” within the district, according to Whitepine Superintendent Bruce Bradberry.
The Whitepine ballot measure is a one-year supplemental levy of $880,000. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $394 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Those interested in voting will have to do so by mail.
While the $880,000 request is the same amount as the current levy, the cost to each taxpayer is “likely to be somewhat lower next year because of growth in the district,” according to Bradberry.
Editor’s note: This corrected brief, originally published Saturday, clarifies use of the levy money and the potential tax burden on taxpayers. The original brief included incorrect information because of a Daily News error.