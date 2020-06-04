Garfield-Palouse to have drive-by graduation
A drive-by celebration parade for the Garfield-Palouse High School class of 2020 will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, beginning in Palouse’s Hayton Green Park. Vehicles should begin lining up at 12:45, and parade attendants are requested to stay in their vehicles.
The parade will travel east on Main Street from the park toward Division Street. Those who arrive late are requested to come to the park via Spokane Avenue.
Attendants are encouraged to decorate their cars, honk, throw candy or find other creative ways to celebrate the seniors while practicing social distancing. Class of 2020 highlights will be broadcast over 107.5 FM from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
For more information about the parade, contact Tonya Knauff at (509) 592-6691.
Latah County receives food and shelter relief grant
Latah County will receive more than $25,000 in grant funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, which allocates money to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A board composed of local municipalities, homeless advocates, the Red Cross and area churches will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The grant terms include that fund recipients must be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government, practice nondiscrimination and demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Whitman County Realtors association donates $3,000 to food banks
The Whitman County Association of Realtors donated $3,000 to support local food banks that serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $2,000 donation was made to Council on Aging and Human Services, a private nonprofit organization which locally distributes to more than 11 Washington towns on the Palouse.
A $1,000 donation was made to the Pullman Child Welfare program, an organization that provides financial assistance and food support to Pullman School District families in need.
Johnson Fourth of July Parade canceled
The Johnson Fourth of July Parade has been canceled because of public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.