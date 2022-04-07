Local Briefs

Reclaim Idaho plans signature drive in Moscow Saturday
A drive to collect signatures in support of the Quality Education Act initiative in Idaho is planned for Saturday in four locations in Moscow. The group Reclaim Idaho is organizing the signature drive. The initiative would provide more than $300 million annual for K-12 public education in Idaho, according to a news release from the group.
The additional funds would be “paid for by a modest tax increase for corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans. The initiative does not raise taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year,” according to the group’s website.
Signatures will be collected at Moscow’s East City Park (during Hemp Fest), the 1912 Center, and downtown at the corner of Sixth and Main streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at the Latah County Fairgrounds (during the quilt show) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at reclaimidaho.org.
Latah County Historical Society announces new executive director
The Latah County Historical Society announced Hayley Noble as the new executive director after the departure of former director Dulce Kersting-Lark. Noble first joined the Historical Society as a museum curator in July 2021.
Noble earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Boise State University with an emphasis on military history. Her thesis project covered Soviet women in combat on the Eastern Front. She also worked at the Old Idaho Penitentiary curating exhibits, researching public inquiries and creating social media content.
UI event: Civil rights activist to discuss social change
Bree Newsome, activist and filmmaker, will discuss how an act of civil disobedience can spark a movement at 6:30 p.m. April 14 via Zoom. Registration is required and can be completed at tinyurl.com/SCSSBN. The talk is free and open to the public.
Newsome is a civil rights activist who first saw national attention for an act of peaceful disobedience in June of 2015, when she climbed a flagpole at the South Carolina statehouse and pulled down the Confederate flag and was arrested. Her arrest led to the permanent removal of the flag. She works to bring light to the importance of leadership development in building and sustaining social movements.
The talk is part of the University of Idaho College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences spring Social Change Speaker Series.