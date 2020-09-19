State Highway 6 near Princeton is closed today
State Highway 6 one mile east of Princeton will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. today as crews replace a collapsed culvert, Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Megan Sausser said.
League of Women Voters presentation
Latah County Auditor Henrianne Westberg will give a presentation, “2020 Election: Challenges and Changes,” from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday during the League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual speaker forum. Westberg is the Latah County Clerk and oversees the election process and personnel in the county.
The Zoom meeting can be found at bit.ly/3cd4zlf
The presentation will cover changes to the county’s precinct polling places, a discussion on the steps being taken to help ensure the safety of mail-in ballots and an update on where the county is relative to the absentee ballot process. Other highlights will include the community’s response to the need for poll workers and a review of the latest effort towards outreach and voter engagement.
Food pantry to distribute food Wednesday
The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food for residents of the 99161 zip code from 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Palouse Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church St., Palouse.
The pantry serves Palouse residents in need of supplemental food. Food will be distributed by both shopping cart and delivery this month with public health precautions in place. For more information, call the pantry at (509) 595-3048.
Bead show in Moscow today
African bead tradesman Musa Jawara will be showing and selling his work from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Essential Art Gallery & Fine Gifts,203 S. Main St. in Moscow.
Jawara from Puyallup, Wash., specializes in trade beads. Trade beads were used between the 16th and 20th centuries as a token money to exchange for goods and services.
In addition to his own work, Jawara has been trading and selling rare African, European and Native American trade beads as well as craft beads for more than 25 years.
UI project receives grant funding
Degree attainment and support for tribal students at the University of Idaho has been supported by a grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The UI’s Office of Tribal Relations and the Native American Student Center received a $289,000, two-year grant to assist students in agriculture, natural resources, food and human sciences.
The center will support 20 tribal students through culturally responsive recruitment and retention activities that provide tuition and related fee support services that include tutoring, counseling, academic advising and more.