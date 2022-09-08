Authors to discuss book at Colfax event

Authors Jeff Burnside and Gordon Davis will discuss their book “Cashup Davis: The Inspiring Life of a Secret Mentor” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Center, adjacent to the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The book covers the life of Cashup Davis and the challenges faced to build a hotel on top of Steptoe Butte.

There will be copies for purchase available at the event from Washington State University Press. The Whitman County Historical Society will have a Davis exhibit on site, which includes the telescope from the hotel on top of Steptoe Butte and the electronic display featuring photos and story of Davis.

