Authors to discuss book at Colfax event
Authors Jeff Burnside and Gordon Davis will discuss their book “Cashup Davis: The Inspiring Life of a Secret Mentor” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Center, adjacent to the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The book covers the life of Cashup Davis and the challenges faced to build a hotel on top of Steptoe Butte.
There will be copies for purchase available at the event from Washington State University Press. The Whitman County Historical Society will have a Davis exhibit on site, which includes the telescope from the hotel on top of Steptoe Butte and the electronic display featuring photos and story of Davis.
Moscow QuickCARE clinic to close for upgrades
The Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic will be closed from 3 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday for computer system upgrades.
The clinic is at 2500 W. A St., Moscow. In the event of an emergency, call 911 or seek care at the Gritman Medical Center Emergency Department. QuickCARE hours are updated and available online at gritman.org/quickcare.
Presentation on raising transgender children set
The Moscow League of Women Voters will have a presentation from LGBT and civil rights advocate Jo Ivester on “The Politics of Raising a Transgender Child” at noon Sept. 16 in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Ivester lives in Austin, Texas, and serves on the boards of Equality Texas, the Anti-Defamation League of Central Texas and the Texas chapter of GLSEN. She has attended classes at Reed College, completed undergraduate studies at MIT and earned a master’s degree from Stanford University. Her civil rights advocacy started in 1967 when she was 10 years old and her family moved to the Mississippi Delta.
Candidate forum scheduled Sept. 21 in Moscow
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will have a forum for Latah County commissioner candidates from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. The forum will be part of the monthly chamber luncheon.
Candidates scheduled to participate are Tom Lamar, Brian A. Loomis, John Bohman and Carl Berglund. All candidates will briefly share their platform before a question-and-answer session. To attend, tickets can be purchased for $20 for Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for nonmembers and can be purchased by calling (208) 882-1800 or by emailing staff@moscowchamber.com. Tickets must be purchased no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 16.
Pullman Community Garden to dedicate ADA plot Sunday
The Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm will have a dedication for the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible plot at 2 p.m. Sunday. The garden is located at the corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard. This is the first ADA accessible plot at the community garden.
The construction was completed with cooperation from the city of Pullman, Washington State University landscape architecture professor Michael Sanchez and his students, Pullman Community Garden and Disability Action Center NW. Funding came from grants from the Innovia Foundation, Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, United Way of Whitman County and the Meter Group.
