Moscow makes delivery parking permits available for businesses
The city of Moscow has announced a to-go parking program for area business owners who rely on delivery of goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sixteen delivery parking passes will be made available to downtown businesses. The passes will be valid for use in the north and south Jackson Street parking lots and may be used by delivery vehicles only. The permits are valid through June 1.
The permits are free and represent 10 percent of the 160 available stalls in the two lots, Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer said.
Palmer said while parking in downtown Moscow always is an issue, he cited the reduced vehicle count downtown due to the pandemic and the ability to help businesses as reasons to implement the limited delivery permit program.
Businesses interested in the permits should call the city at (208) 883-7097 or email Tammy at tgray@ci.moscow.is.us.
ITD extends vehicle registration deadlines in response to tech issues
The Idaho Transportation Department, along with departments of motor vehicles in the state, ran into technical difficulties earlier this year when they adopted a new computer licensing and document storage system.
As a result, the ITD has extended the expiration dates on all registrations expiring September through December of 2020 until Jan. 31, 2021.
The Latah County DMV is working to process all renewals and asks that motorists allow between two and four weeks for their new registration renewals. The DMV also requests that renewals be processed online, by mail or by using the drop-box located at the south end of the DMV Annex building
The Latah County DMV office is currently operating by appointment only. Appointments will be scheduled only for residents of Latah County with transactions which require the customer’s presence.
To contact the DMV, call (208) 883-7211 and select option 2, then press 1 to leave a voicemail or email at dmv@latah.id.us.
Troy Community Theatre to hold virtual play performances
The Troy Community Theatre will host virtual performances of the family-friendly play, “The Nick of Time Christmas Show,” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The performance is part of the Troy Community Theatre Apprentice Program, and is acted and directed exclusively by Troy area high school students. The show was written by Sam Havens and is being co-directed by Maureen Needham and Isaiah Raasch.
For more information or a link to access the performances visit www.troycommunitytheatre.weebly.com.
City of Moscow launches virtual art exhibition
The City of Moscow Arts Department launched “Dear Moscow” on Thursday.
The exhibit features illustrated letters from 61 community members.
Submitted letters are available to view through March 5 via an online gallery at https://bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
In accordance with CDC safety suggestions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Third Street Gallery is currently closed to the public. Up-to-date information regarding exhibitions can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/230/Third-Street-Gallery.
Zeppos to offer space for COVID-19vaccine facilities
Zeppos of Pullman recently joined other members of the Washington State Bowling Proprietors’ Association to offer free use of their facilities for COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, according to a news release sent out by the bowling alley.
In the news release, Zeppos owner Chris Nash said bowling centers average tens of thousands of square feet, allowing for social distancing throughout.