WSU provides tips to stay safe this Halloween during COVID-19
Trick-or-treating and, to a greater extent, indoor house parties, increase the likelihood of contracting and spreading COVID-19, according to Eric Lofgren, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Washington State University.
Lofgren and other health experts across the country urge families to first consider celebrating Halloween at home.
“There is just no safe way to do house parties this Halloween period,” Lofgren said. “For trick-or-treating, take this year off if you are in a vulnerable population or have any doubts at all. But if you must go out, there are certain things you can do to mitigate your risk of infection.”
If families do venture out, Lofgren encourages limiting groups to members of a single household, as well as obeying the following precautions: Have children wear a face mask under their Halloween mask; stay 6 feet apart from other groups; stay with your children to ensure they’re wearing their masks; use hand sanitizer frequently; put candy in individual piles or bags a safe distance away from your home; and wash your hands immediately when you get home.
Residents who want to hand out treats can use porch or outdoor lights to signal their participation, Lofgren said. He also recommends handing out candy that has been factory-wrapped in plastic rather than made at home.
“Stay away from homemade goods just because it is harder to know if they have come in contact with someone with COVID-19,” Lofgren said. “It is hard to wash a candy apple but something you bought in a wrapper is probably perfectly safe.”
Another suggestion is to offer individual treat bags rather than communal bowls and limit contact by placing the candy away from the house where children can retrieve it at a safe distance.
“Holding a bowl of candy while a group of 8-year-olds try to pick out their favorite pieces involves a lot of unnecessary close contact,” Lofgren said. “Sitting on your porch at a safe distance and waving to trick or treaters as they go by and pick up some candy is a much safer alternative.”
Free flu vaccines for adults Thursday in Palouse
A free flu vaccine station for adults will be open at the Palouse Library from 3-5 p.m. Thursday.
Walk-ins will be welcome on a first-come, first-served basis, but people are encouraged to book a time slot in advance by contacting Deanna Claybaugh at (509) 397-6280 or via email at deanna.claybaugh@co.whitman.wa.us.
Albion Library to have virtual Halloween events Thursday
The Albion Library will have two online Halloween events on Thursday.
The first event — a reading of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — will take place at 3:30 p.m. and be directed toward children in fourth grade and above.
The second event — a family-friendly spooky storytime — will take place at 7 p.m. and feature scary stories read by a librarian.
Free apple cider mixes, hot chocolate mixes and snacks will be available for pickup from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Albion Library.
For more information, contact albion@whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 338-9641.
Colfax Library to have story event Friday
The Colfax Library will have two family-friendly storytime sessions on Friday, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Each story session will include finger plays. Audience space will be limited to ensure social distancing guidelines are met.
Families are encouraged to dress up in nonscary costumes and face masks will be required.
To reserve a spot, call librarian Nichole Kopp at (509) 397-4366.
Three libraries to offer trick-or-treat activity bags Friday
Trick-or-treat activities bags will be available for pick up all day on Friday at the Colfax, Palouse and St. John Libraries.
Bags will be geared toward children between preschool and sixth grade, and contain hands-on candy experiment activity sheets, supplies and treats.
Friends of Phillips Farm to have geocaching event
The Friends of Phillips Farm is now offering a geocaching experience as the last event in its Fall Farm Event series at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow.
Those interested can print a map and activity directions from the friends’ website, friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com, then search for seven geocaches hidden throughout the park.
A treasure hunt activity designed for younger children is also set up and begins at the farm’s upper gazebo.