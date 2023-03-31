Pullman City Council approves water conservation code
The Pullman City Council has approved an ordinance to establish a water conservation code and irrigation guidelines for those on the city’s water system. The code established an outdoor irrigation program from June 1 to Sept. 30 each year, a watering frequency of up to three days a week based on even and odd address numbers and a watering window from 6-10 p.m.
The code prohibits watering surfaces like sidewalks and roadways. A variation of the code applies to the Pullman Parks Department and Pullman School District as users of the city’s water supply according to the news release. Additional information will be made available at pullman.wa.gov/pullman_conserves.
Response Team to have map and compass training
The Community Emergency Response Team will have a map and compass training at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Main Building of the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
The training will cover the various navigation features of maps, including topographical maps and compasses as well as an initial look at GPS devices. For more information email contact@latahcert.us.
Child abuse prevention event Wednesday in Garfield
The Garfield Library and the Crime Victim Service Center of Whitman County will have an open-house style event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Janny Stratichuk, crime victim advocate from Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse will share information and resources on child abuse prevention.
Residents looking for more information about the Crime Victim Service Center of Whitman County can call a 24-hour hotline at (509) 332-4357. For more information about upcoming events at the library call Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or email garfield@whitcolib.org.