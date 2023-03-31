Pullman City Council approves water conservation code

The Pullman City Council has approved an ordinance to establish a water conservation code and irrigation guidelines for those on the city’s water system. The code established an outdoor irrigation program from June 1 to Sept. 30 each year, a watering frequency of up to three days a week based on even and odd address numbers and a watering window from 6-10 p.m.

The code prohibits watering surfaces like sidewalks and roadways. A variation of the code applies to the Pullman Parks Department and Pullman School District as users of the city’s water supply according to the news release. Additional information will be made available at pullman.wa.gov/pullman_conserves.

