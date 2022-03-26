Local Briefs

Moscow April Artwalk registration now open
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission announced registration for the April 21 Artwalk is open until 5 p.m. April 12. Host registration fees are $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Art listings are available for $10 each with a host registration. Registration is available online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Foley Institute speaker series covers American religion and politics
The Washington State University Foley Institute has scheduled a talk on “The Shifting Landscape of American religion and politics” for noon Monday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the WSU campus and live on YouTube.
The guest speaker, Diana Butler Bass, is an American historian of Christianity and an advocate for progressive Christianity. Bass has authored 11 books. She will discuss the decline of white evangelicalism, the increase of “none of the above,” the browning of American Christianity and how these trends challenge our understanding of faith and politics.
The talk is co-sponsored with The Common Ministry at WSU.
League of Women Voters of Pullman opens visual arts competition
The League of Women Voters of Pullman has opened a visual arts competition for students ages 8-18 in Whitman County. The theme is “Celebrating Democracy,” and submissions will be accepted until March 31.
The best seven submissions will receive $50 in gift certificates to local businesses and a copy of the Washington State League of Women Voters civics textbook “The State We’re In: Washington.”
There will be three winners in the 8-11 age bracket, two from 12-14 age bracket, and two from the 15-18 age bracket. For more information, visit the league’s website at LWVPullman.org.
Washington State University Retiree Association covers WSU archives
The Washington State University Retiree Association monthly meeting will have archivist Mark O’English to show some of the most interesting documents in the WSU Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3Iz2v5I.
O’English has been leading efforts to provide online access to historic films at the Washington State University Libraries. He joined the WSU libraries in 2000 and became the archivist in 2008. The Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections is located on Terrell Library’s ground floor and acquires and preserves rare and unique items related to Washington State University and the Pacific Northwest.
Water the topic atLeague of WomenVoters of Moscow event
The League of Women Voters of Moscow speakers forum will feature a talk from Robin Nimmer on “Ensuring a Lasting Supply” at noon Wednesday via Zoom. Nimmer will discuss her work with the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee in evaluating additional water supplies in the Palouse Basin. Login information to the Zoom meeting can be found at lwvmoscow.org.
Nimmer is a senior hydrogeologist, project manager and leader of the Water Resources Division at Alta Science and Engineering. She works on hydrogeology-related projects in the Northwest and specializes in flow and transport in fractured rocks.