Monk earns Genesee Distinguished Young Women title
Isabelle Monk has been named the 2023 Genesee Distinguished Young Woman and will represent Genesee in the state program in October in Idaho Falls.
Monk, the daughter of Stacy and Kim Monk, earned $1,600 in scholarship money at the local program, and won the overall Self Expression award and an award in the Scholastic category.
Maxine English was named first-alternate at the program, and won overall awards in the Talent and Scholastic categories. English is the daughter of Tom and Jill English
Other category winners included Rory Mayer (Spirit, Interview, Self Expression, Talent, Fitness) and Annabelle Loewen (Interview, Fitness)
Port of Whitman County opens writing contest
The Port of Whitman County has opened a writing contest for kindergarten through fifth-grade students to celebrate Boyer Park’s 50th anniversary. The prompt is “What do you love about Boyer Park & Marina?” The submission deadline is 4 p.m. April 29, and entries can be delivered in person or mailed to the port’s Colfax office at 302 N. Mill St., Colfax, WA 99111. Email submissions can be sent via pdf to sarah@portwhitman.com. The winners will be announced May 12.
The winner will receive a two-night getaway in one of the Boyer Park riverfront cabins and the opportunity to read their essay at the Snake River Family Festival on June 18. Kindergarten and first-grade stories must have a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words. Second- and third-grade essays should be between 100 and 350 words, and fourth- and fifth-grade essays should be between 200 and 500 words. Submissions should include the entrant’s name, grade, school and parent or guardian’s contact information.
City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Award nominations open
The Moscow Arts Commission and the city of Moscow have opened nominations for the Mayor’s Arts Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is July 29. The award recognizes individuals and organizations having shown substantial support of the arts in Moscow.
Awards are given in categories like arts advocacy, youth excellence in the arts, outstanding college or university students in the arts and lifetime achievement in the arts. All nominations can be submitted online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/215/Mayors-Arts-Awards.
City of Potlatch receives IDEQ grant
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the city of Potlatch received a $34,250 wastewater planning grant. The grant comes from the $2 million Idaho Gov. Brad Little directed to the department from the American Rescue Plan Act in August 2021.
The funds will be used to prepare a planning study to evaluate the wastewater system and develop alternatives for needed improvements. The total cost of the project is $68,500 and the remaining $34,250 will be paid for by the city. For more information on the Department of Environmental Quality planning grant program visit bit.ly/3JQnVg0.