Passport to Colfax contest winner announced
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Passport to Colfax contest at the chamber meeting Tuesday. The winner is Howard Ulrich, who received his prize of $200 at the monthly meeting.
The Passport to Colfax event started during the Holiday open house and ran through Winterfest. Ulrich said he was in town running errands while collecting all the stamps he needed. The award was presented by acting Chamber President Toni Jorgensen.
Avista announces grant recipients
Community Action Center in Pullman, Council on Aging and Human Services Colfax, Palouse Cares and Soujourner’s Alliance received grants from Avista, it was announced Wednesday. In total, Avista gave out more than $225,000 to 18 nonprofits in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska. Avista also awarded an additional $48,000 to 51 food banks in their service area.
The Community Action Center in Pullman and the Council on Aging and Human Services Colfax received $800. Palouse Cares received $1,500. Soujourner’s Alliance received a $400 food bank grant.
West Side Food pantry in need of volunteers
The West Side Food pantry, at 730 W. Pullman Road in Moscow, seeks volunteers. The food pantry is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week when volunteers are available. The pantry provides food, personal hygiene products and other items to anyone in need. Pantry Director Merri Lecoq said in the past two months demand has risen by 64 percent.
Volunteers must be 18 or older and go through a brief training at the start of their first shift. Shifts are generally two hours. To volunteer, email Lecoq at inlandoasispantry@gmail.com.