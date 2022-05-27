Historical society has outdoor lecture series
Gary Strong, Potlatch city historian, will give a talk covering “Company Town: Life in Potlatch” about the opening of the sawmill in 1906 as part of the Latah County Historical Society’s Suds with a Scholar series.
The presentation will take place June 15 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for Latah County Historical Society members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets include one beer with additional pours for purchase.
Lawn chairs or blankets are encouraged as the event is outside.
Strong is a university librarian emeritus from UCLA and formerly the state librarian of California and director of the Queens Library in New York City. He is a University of Idaho graduate and holds a masters of library science from the University of Michigan.
Strong grew up north of Potlatch on East Deep Creek and attended school in Potlatch. For more information visit the Latah County Historical Society website at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
McConnell Mansion art to be featured in exhibit
The Latah County Historical Society has announced a call for artists to create art based on the McConnell Mansion to be displayed in a fall exhibit at the Moscow museum.
The art can be in any medium, interpretation, or size but has to be able to fit through the door. All pieces are due by Sept. 1, the Latah County Historical Society is located at 327 Second St., in Moscow.
More details on the show and reception will be announced at a later date. For more information contact the Latah County Historical Society at lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 882-1004.
PRH foundation opens registration for golf classic
The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation has opened registration for the 17th Annual Golf Classic on July 9 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club, 1260 Palouse Ridge Dr., in Pullman. Registration is open until July 1 and can be done online at pullmanregional.org/golf.
The event starts at 7 a.m. with breakfast and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and is a four-person scramble format. Registration is $200 per player and will include $75 in Nike bucks, green fees, range balls, cart, breakfast and lunch. Guests can attend the barbecue lunch, catered by Fork in the Road, for $35.
There will be team and individual prizes as well as raffles for landing on the green and a chance to putt for $10,000.
For more information visit pullmanregional.org/golf.
Moscow buildings closed Monday for Memorial Day
The Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and other Moscow city government buildings will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
All buildings will return to their regular hours Tuesday.