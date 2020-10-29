Moscow market will feature a costume contest
The final Moscow Farmers Market of the 2020 season on Saturday will feature a socially-distanced Halloween costume contest. All are welcome to participate by visiting Friendship Square between 9 and 11:30 a.m. to have their photo taken for a chance to win top costume in one of five categories.
The contest includes five costume categories: Best Group/Family, Best Adult (18+), Best Youth (17 and younger), Creepiest, and Least Amount of Effort. In addition to selecting the category to compete in, participants may also choose from one of two photo backdrops: Autumn Pumpkins or Spooky Graveyard.
Farmers Market Commission members will oversee the judging process which will take place virtually via Facebook, and participants need not be present to win. Contestant photos will be uploaded to the Moscow Farmers Market Facebook page. Participants will be required to sign a photo release and provide basic contact information for notification purposes.
Winners in each category will be announced via Facebook by 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Trophies and prizes will be available for pickup during the city council Meeting on Monday or by other arrangement.
Fulcher to stop in Moscow today
Russ Fulcher, a Republican candidate for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, and local Republican candidates will visit the Latah County Republican headquarters, 214 N. Main St., Room C, Moscow, from 3-4 p.m. today, according to the Latah Republicans Facebook page. The meet and greet is part of Fulcher’s “Freedom Tour.” Fulcher is running against Democrat Rudy Soto and Libertarian Joe Evans.
Mr. Leon’s School of Hair to host children’s Halloween event
Mr. Leon’s School of Hair in Moscow will host a haunted house event geared toward children ages 2-10 from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Halloween goodie bags will be available for the first 100 children who attend, and candy will be available for all attendees.
In order to adhere to social-distancing protocols, five children will be allowed in the event at a time, and all attendees ages five and older will be required to wear masks.
Everyone will enter through the front door and exit out the back. The school is at 618 S. Main St.
Palouse ‘Trunk or Treat’ event to take place Saturday
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce will have a “Trunk or Treat on Whitman Street” event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday geared toward children ages 0-12.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and adhere to social-distancing protocols.
Attendees will be directed down one side of Whitman Street to view participating cars — which will be decorated with a Halloween theme — and then exit on Beach Street.
Gathering and loitering will not be allowed. Volunteers handing out candy will be following specific COVID-19-safe rules and ensure attendees are following safety compliance guidelines.
Rosalia Library to have ‘Spooky Storytime’ event Saturday
The Rosalia Library will have “Spooky Storytime” sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor mini-park adjacent to the library.
Each story session will last one hour and include stories, songs, games and a grab-’n’-go snack and craft bag.
Space in each session will be limited to nine attendees, so early registration is encouraged. Social-distancing protocols and face masks will be required at the event, and all children will need to be accompanied by an adult.
To reserve a spot, call Marcy Campbell at (509) 523-3109.
Latah County Historical Society to sell meal kits for fundraiser
The Latah County Historical Society will prepare Palouse-themed “Harvest Dinner at Home” meal kits which will be available for purchase. The deadline to order kits is Sunday. Those interested should visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org to download an order form.
The kits include two hearty soup options accompanied by mixes for corn bread and brownies. Consumers can choose from the “Palouse Pulse Patchwork” filled with lentils, barley, peas and rice, or the “American Tuscany Fagioli” with pasta and beans (some additional fresh ingredients are required).
Each meal feeds approximately six people. One meal will be donated to a local food bank every time a meal is purchased.
Meals will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McConnell Mansion (110 S. Adams St., Moscow).
The Harvest Dinner is the society’s largest fundraising event of the year, providing significant support for the historical preservation, research and educational activities of the LCHS.