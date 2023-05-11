PHS student named National Merit Scholar finalist
Leila Brown of Pullman has been named a 2023 National Merit Scholar finalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Brown, who attends Pullman High School, was the only student in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News readership area to receive the honor, which includes a $2,500 scholarship.
Finalists in each state were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors. There were 50 students named as finalists in Washington, 13 in Idaho.
Finalists were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised information submitted by students and their high schools regarding academic record, scores from standardized tests, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, an essay and a recommendation written by a high school official.
Brown indicates her likely college and career path will be education.
Moscow student earns funding for conservation project
Jasper Lee, a homeschool student from Moscow, will receive support from the nonprofit Ecology Project International in his effort to construct beaver dam analogs to restore farmland to its native wetland habitat.
A beaver dam analog is a man-made structure designed to mimic the form and function of a natural beaver dam and can also be used to increase the probability of successful beaver translocation by creating immediate deep water habitat to reduce predation risk.
Lee will receive $500 to help with his restoration work at the Virgil Phillips County Farm near Moscow.
Prizes are awarded for projects that best demonstrate the potential to positively affect an important conservation issue. Applicants are required to prepare a budget, submit a proposal, and identify mentors. Awardees provide regular progress reports back to Ecology Project International.
Pullman postal carriers to collect donated food Saturday
U.S. Postal Service carriers in Pullman will be collecting food donations for the Community Action Center on Saturday.
Residents in Pullman can place nonperishable donations in a bag near their mailbox and carriers will collect the food. Food items in need include diabetic-friendly options, gluten-free options, meals in a can and microwavable meals.
Conservation author to speak today via Zoom
Author Doug Tallamy with speak at 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom as part of the Palouse Conservation District’s Conservation Talk Series.
Tallamy is a the New York Times best-selling author of “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard.” He is the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 106 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 41 years.
For more information and to register for Zoom meeting info, visit www.palousecd.org. The event is free and open to the public. Three attendees will be eligible for a signed copy of “Nature’s Best Hope.”
Second Saturdays set to start in Palouse
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce has announced dates for Second Saturdays in 2023. The downtown event will begin Saturday and continue every second Saturday of the month through September.
On event days, downtown Palouse will feature local culture and welcome visitors to enjoy all that downtown has to offer. This monthly event is an opportunity for gathering, celebration, shopping and socializing, according to a news release from the chamber.
For more about Second Saturdays and other events in Palouse, visit visitpalouse.com.