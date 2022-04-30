MHS reunion registration deadline is May 29
The Moscow High School Class of 1957 will celebrate its 65th class reunion June 24-16 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow. All registration and RSVPs are due by May 29 to Nadine Morton. The classes of 1956 and 1958 are also invited. Morton can be reached at nmmorton@frontier.com or by phone for more information or to register.
Friends of the Moscow Library plans spring book sale
Friends of the Moscow Library has announced its annual spring book sale from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. The last hour will be a buck-a-bag sale. Bags are not provided.
There will be a presale from 6-8 p.m. Friday for current Friends of the Library members. Memberships can be renewed and new members can join at the door. There will be thousands of used books of all kinds at the sale.
Moscow Middle School students honored in writing challenge
Fourteen Moscow Middle School students were recognized recently for their submissions to the 2022 Idaho Youth Writing Challenge organized by the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.
The students honored for their submissions on the topic of “In Right Relationship” were Sophia Aboubacar, Alora Barham, Bryn Bowersox, Adeline Bullers, Cora Crawford, Paul Dixon, Allison Dorigo, Brooklyn Foutch, Joanne Hodge, Addalynn Hume, Hana Kassem, Jane Lazenby, Gunnar Lynn and Laura Pollard.
The students chose from several prompts about what it’s like to be in a right relationship. Their work will be published in a book and all students will receive a copy of the book.
For more information on the challenge visit idvsa.org/idaho-writing-challenge-2022/.
Dual credit enrollmentat University of Idaho now open
Enrollment for discounted dual credit courses at the University of Idaho is open through Sept. 2. Courses cost $75 per credit hour for Idaho residents and classes can be taken in person on campus, online or through hybrid instruction.
Idaho students in grades 9-12 are eligible to participate in the dual credit program. Students must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 to enroll, and can register for a maximum of seven credits per semester. For more information visit uidaho.edu/dual-credit or emaildualcredit@uidaho.edu.
Gladish yard sale registration opens Sunday
The Gladish Community and Cultural Center will have its second community yard sale on June 18. Seller registration opens at 9 a.m. Sunday and closes at 5 p.m. May 30. There will be 10x10 stalls available at a cost of $20 to reserve.
Setup will be on June 17 and the yard sale opens at 7 a.m. June 18. The parking lot adjacent to the building will be available for loading and unloading. To register visit gladishcommunity.org/yard-sale.
BookPeople of Moscow to have book reading, signing
BookPeople of Moscow will have author and historian Adam Sowards, of Moscow, to read from his book “Making America’s Public Lands” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The reading will be followed by a discussion and question-and-answer session.
Sowards is an environmental historian, writer and professor, he has taught at the University of Idaho since 2003. “Making America’s Public Lands” is his fifth book. Books will be available for sale and signing.