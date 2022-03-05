2022 Moscow Farmers Market poster voting now open
The Moscow Farmers Market Commission and the city of Moscow have opened voting on the next Moscow Farmers Market poster. Voting closes at 8 a.m. March 25 and can be done online at bit.ly/MFMPosterVoting2022. The submission with the most votes will be selected as the 2022 Moscow Farmers Market poster.
The Farmers Market Commission received 23 submissions and has chosen five finalist designs. The Moscow Farmers Market is open every Saturday May through October. For more information on the Moscow Farmers Market visit ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Bitterroot Tattoo collecting donations for packages to Ukraine
Bitterroot Tattoo in Moscow is collecting supplies for packages to send to Ukraine. According to an Instagram and Facebook post, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for anyone to drop off donations. The post said there will be a shipment on Monday as well. The shop is at 203 1/2 S Main St. in Moscow.
The post includes a list of suggested donations. For more information and to see the complete list visit the Bitterroot Tattoo Instagram or Facebook account.
The donations collected at Bitterroot will be sent to a volunteer center in New Jersey which will mail the boxes to Poland. Packages can also be sent straight from Amazon or other online retailers to 27 Merry Lane East Hanover, New Jersey 07936 and they will ship to the site in Poland for distribution, said Anna Kondratiuk, one of the local organizers.
‘Mr. Burns A Post Electric Play’ comes to the UI Hartung Theatre
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will perform “Mr. Burns A Post Electric Play” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and again on March 10, 11 and 12 with a 2 p.m. show Sunday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow.
Tickets are $8-10 for the general public and University of Idaho Students get in free. Tickets are available at the door and online at uidaho.edu/theatretickets. The show is rated PG-13 for strong language, mature topics, use of theatrical firearms and simulated violence.
WSU Women* of Distinction nominations open
Nominations for the WSU Women* of Distinction and Women* of the Year awards are open until 5 p.m. March 18. The awards are open to anyone who identifies as a woman and allies who have worked to elevate the status and equality of women. Nominations can be done online at bit.ly/WSUWO2022. The awards will be presented in April via a webinar.
Women* of Distinction awardees are usually alumna, a faculty member, a staff member, or a student. Individuals who are not affiliated with the university but work with the university in community or student engagement, development or other areas can be nominated. For information visit womenofdistinction.wsu.edu.