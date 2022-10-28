Hospital names new board member

Local briefs

TJ Sanchez

Pullman Regional Hospital has announced PJ Sanchez as the newest member of the board of commissioners to replace former member Margaret Werre who moved out of the area in July. Sanchez is the home loan sales manager for Washington Trust Bank and has been with the bank since the Pullman branch opened in 2011.

Sanchez is a Washington State University graduate and has lived in Pullman since 2009. He is an active member of the Pullman Kiwanis and Lions Club. He has also served on the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board as vice president from 2018-20. Sanchez joined the commission Oct. 26 and his term will expire in December 2023. He would need to run in November 2023 for a full six-year term. For more information on the board visit pullmanregional.org/board.

Glenn Johnson

