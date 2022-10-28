Local briefs

Hospital names new board member
Pullman Regional Hospital has announced PJ Sanchez as the newest member of the board of commissioners to replace former member Margaret Werre who moved out of the area in July. Sanchez is the home loan sales manager for Washington Trust Bank and has been with the bank since the Pullman branch opened in 2011.
Sanchez is a Washington State University graduate and has lived in Pullman since 2009. He is an active member of the Pullman Kiwanis and Lions Club. He has also served on the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board as vice president from 2018-20. Sanchez joined the commission Oct. 26 and his term will expire in December 2023. He would need to run in November 2023 for a full six-year term. For more information on the board visit pullmanregional.org/board.
Pullman mayor reappointed to community college board
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson has been reappointed to a second term on the Community Colleges of Spokane’s board of trustees by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee. Johnson first joined the board in February 2018 and his new appointment ends Sept. 30, 2027.
The Community Colleges of Spokane operates Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Community College.
Moscow School Board member to resign
The Moscow School District is looking to replace a school board member who will resign in December.
Carolyn Shoemaker, who represents Zone 3 on the board, said during Wednesday’s school board meeting she is resigning to spend more time with her family.
Those interested in representing Zone 3 on the board can download an application on the district website. There they can also find a map of Zone 3.
Superintendent Greg Bailey said candidates will be interviewed the week of Dec. 5 and a new board member should be sworn in Dec. 14, Shoemaker’s last day on the board.
Family reading week events planned at library
The Latah County Library branches in Deary, Potlatch, Genesee and Moscow will have events for Idaho Family Reading Week from Nov. 7-18. The theme is “wild wonders.” Idaho Family Reading Week joins public and school libraries across the state in a celebration of literacy and connection.
Symphony schedules concerts in Moscow, Lewiston
The Washington Idaho Symphony will have a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the University of Idaho Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. There also will be a concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Silverthorne Theater on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
The concerts will spotlight Yii Kah Hoe, a Malaysian composer and Fulbright scholar at Washington State University, and Martin King, an assistant professor of horn and music education at Washington State University. Tickets are available at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets or by calling (208) 874-4162. Tickets are free to students, $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 to 18.
City of Moscow opens November Artwalk registration
Registration is open for the November Artwalk host locations and will remain open through 5 p.m. Nov. 8. The November Artwalk is from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Registration for businesses and nonprofit organizations can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com.submit.
Artist participation is open to all and can include literary, culinary, performing and visual arts. A list of local artists can be found at bit.ly/3sD5dSg. Participating businesses will have access to digital promotional tools as well as printed flyers, posters, artwork title cards and sidewalk signage delivered on event day.