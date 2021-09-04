PRH opens new general surgery practice
Pullman Regional Hospital announced Friday the opening of its new general surgery practice, Pullman Surgical Associates.
The practice will be led by local surgeons Dr. Nancy Panko and Dr. John Visger. It will offer general surgery, endoscopy and gastrointestinal treatments for the region.
Panko and Visger will see patients in the former office of Palouse Surgeons, which is located on the main floor of Pullman Regional Hospital, in Suite 130. On-call surgery will be provided by Dr. Randall Zuckerman and Dr. Ron Martin — two full-time acute-care surgeons who are new to the Palouse but have been in practice for 18 and 25 years respectively.
Services are referral based but inquiry phone calls to the practice are welcome, and more information can be found online at pullmansurgery.org
City of Moscow expanding Artwalk
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have announced the launch of the 2021-22 Artwalk Season will take place 4-8 p.m. Oct. 21.
The expanded Artwalk season includes culinary, literary, performance and culinary arts offerings at various locations throughout the community. These Artwalk events will be on the third Thursday of each month, October through May. The season finale on the third Thursday of June will feature artist and host location offerings along with music, food and performance art on Main Street.
The city and its arts commission are encouraging businesses to use this event to promote their regular offerings as well as any special arts presentations.
For more information regarding the expanded Artwalk season — including event details and how to register as a host location, visit: ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Times changing for Pullman’s Music on Main
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center is continuing Music on Main in Pine Street Plaza in Pullman each Thursday throughout September.
Because of the cooler weather and sunset coming earlier, the times in September will change to approximately 5:30-7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Upcoming performers include Blaine Ross, Eric Jessup, The Freezing Tegans and Scott Thompson. Members of the community are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating and practice current public health safety protocols (i.e., social distancing).
A full list of scheduled performances and updates can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or at pullmanchamber.com.
Tuesday Community Market to continue through Oct. 5
The Tuesday Community Market in Moscow market will continue through Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, at the Latah County Fair and Event Center in Moscow. The fair will not happen Sept. 14 because of the Latah County Fair on the property.
Each week features live local music, vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, eggs, and a variety of crafts. Moscow Brewing Company hosts a beer garden. This week’s entertainment is Fiddlin’ Big Al.
The market is located on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center located at 1021 Harold Street and is free to attend. For more information, contact the UI Extension office at agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.
Idaho Highway 55 enters fall closure schedule this week
Work on Idaho Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry will shift to a fall closure schedule starting Wednesday.
Travelers can expect ID-55 to be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday because of controlled rock blasting. Outside of these hours, one lane of the highway will be open to alternating one-way traffic. This schedule is anticipated to continue through mid-November, when crews will pause work and fully reopen the road for the winter.
The project, scheduled to be completed by fall 2022, will soon begin the process of building a retaining wall on the riverside, pinning back rock, and straightening the roadway.
ID-55 is one of the most heavily traveled highways in the state of Idaho and is a common route used between the Palouse and the Boise area.
Moscow market to focus on human rights
Today is Human Rights Day at the Moscow Farmers Market and the theme is “Education as a Human Right.”
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force will have a table in front of the Moscow Hotel with information about teaching social justice and the role of free public education. The public is invited to stop by and put opinions and thoughts on the Learning Tree.
The Moscow Farmers Market is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October in downtown Moscow.