City of Moscow issues snow removal reminders
The city of Moscow issued a reminder of the snow removal procedures for the streets, sidewalks and a request to keep fire hydrants clear. After snowfall, major streets and arterials are plowed first and which can happen repeatedly depending on the rate of snowfall. The Moscow-Pullman and Troy Highway and U.S. Highway 95 are plowed jointly between the Idaho Transportation Department and the city.
Plow crews work on a staggered shift schedule, and depending on the storm, more drivers may be added as needed. For weekend and off-hours, snow removal operations are added based on road conditions. City code also prohibits citizens from pushing snow into public rights-of-ways. According to city ordinance, it is the responsibility of the property owner to keep sidewalks clear of snow and debris. This duty applies to natural snowfall and not to snow displaced on sidewalks by city snow plows after the owner has plowed.
The city asked that residents keep an eye out for fire hydrants to ensure they can be accessed in case of an emergency. The water and fire departments ask that a 2- to 3-foot circle around the hydrant be left clear of significant amounts of snow.
If residents have a concern about unsafe road conditions after regular business hours, they may call (208) 882-2677. For information on street snow removal, contact the Moscow Public Works Department at (208) 883-7097. If residents are unable to clear a hydrant or want to report a blocked hydrant, call the Moscow Water Department at (208) 882-3122. For additional information on snow removal contact the snow removal hotline at (208) 883-7140.
The Game Bird Foundation has maintenance feed for game birds
The Game Bird Foundation in Moscow is offering maintenance feed for ground pheasants, quail and other game birds to help with the extra protein the birds will need because of the weather. The feed is free, but donations are accepted to help cover the cost of the feed. The feed can be placed on the ground near where game birds have been sighted.
To request a bag, call Jim Hagedorn at (208) 883-3423 or email him at jhagedorn611@gmail.com. The Game Bird Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to help produce a thriving bird population as well as provide education about game bird management and hunting.
Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club hosts free ski day
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will offer a free ski day from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Jan. 8 at Palouse Divide Ski area located 39 miles NE of Moscow on Highway 6. Idaho Park N’ Ski passes will not be required and Hyperspud Sports will be offering free ski, boot and pole rentals.
There will be lessons for beginners at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot drinks and soup will also be available. For information email palousedividenordic@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Conservation talk on biological corridors Wednesday
Palouse Conservation District has scheduled its January Conservation Talk from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 6 over Zoom. Registration is required at PalouseCD.org. The topic is biological corridors and their benefits to wildlife and ecological diversity, it is presented by Garrett LaCivita, the conservation coordinator.
The discussion will be recorded and available the next day at palouse.org/video-archive. LaCivita will talk about the importance of biological corridors, the local wildlife that uses them and what the Palouse Conservation district does to create those networks in our area.
Community Congregational United Church of Christ to discuss book
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will hold a book discussion at 11:45 a.m.. There are six sessions planned starting Jan. 9, with the final session scheduled Feb. 20. They are discussing the book “How the Bible Actually Works” by Peter Enns. Enns is a progressive biblical scholar and host of the podcast “The Bible for Normal People.” The series offers an approach to Bible study that focuses on building a relationship with God.
Discussion will be held in church facilities after the service at at the church located at 525 NE Campus St., but attendance at the service is not required. Copies of the book are available at BookPeople in Moscow, on Amazon or at the church. The series is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be done online at pullmanucc.org. For more information call (509) 332-6411.