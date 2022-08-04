Alzheimer’s group to discuss grief counseling

The Alzheimer’s Association will discuss grief counseling at its meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.

The Alzheimer’s Association has monthly support group meetings on the second Monday of the month for anyone providing care to someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. For more information about the group contact Tammie Poe at (208) 874-3462 or at tpoe@good-sam.com or Jill Crump at (208) 892-4338 or by email at jill.crump@good.sam.com.

Tags

Recommended for you