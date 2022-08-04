Alzheimer’s group to discuss grief counseling
The Alzheimer’s Association will discuss grief counseling at its meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
The Alzheimer’s Association has monthly support group meetings on the second Monday of the month for anyone providing care to someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. For more information about the group contact Tammie Poe at (208) 874-3462 or at tpoe@good-sam.com or Jill Crump at (208) 892-4338 or by email at jill.crump@good.sam.com.
Stuff the Bus event scheduled for Pullman and Moscow
The Kiwanis Club of Pullman and Moscow will have its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive from Aug. 11-13 at locations in both Pullman and Moscow. Stuff the Bus is a collaboration between the Kiwanis Club and school districts in Pullman, Colfax, Colton/Uniontown and Moscow to provide children with backpacks, notebooks and other school supplies.
The Pullman kick off event is scheduled for noon Aug.11 at the third floor view room at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. The Moscow event is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 11 at the bus located at Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. For more information, visit pullmankiwanis.org/stuff-the-bus/.
Moscow seeks vendor applications for block party
Applications are open to food trucks and beer and wine vendors for the Block Party, scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 27 on Main Street between Third Street and Fifth Street. Preference will be given to businesses with ties to the University of Idaho community. No more than five licensed beer or wine vendors are permitted at the event.
The Block Party is a revival of the Vandal Town Block Party. Interested organizations should contact the city at (208) 883-7132 or communityevents@ci.moscow.id.us no later than Aug. 12.
Date set for military, first responder appreciation night at MHS
The Moscow School District will have its annual Military and First Responder Appreciation Night at the Aug. 26 Moscow High School football game, with free admittance for anyone currently or previously serving in a military or first responder role.
The game against Kellogg High School starts at 7 p.m.
There also will be a free barbecue meal courtesy of the Bears Boosters for all members of the military and first responders.