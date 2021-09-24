Local Briefs

Palouse Plein Air award winners announced
The city of Moscow on Wednesday announced the juried winners of the 2021 Palouse Plein Air awards. The winners were selected from more than 114 pieces of art from more than 50 artists on display through Oct. 17 at Moscow Contemporary in downtown Moscow.
All of the artwork was painted outside from Sept. 9-16 in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. This year’s guest juror was Jared Shear, a Montana-based plein air painter. Shear adjudicated the exhibition and awarded prizes to the top artists.
This year’s award winners included: Emma Woolstenhulme (first place), Michael J. Lewis (second place), Deon Douglass (third place), Kitty Bendixen-park (Best Palouse), Rob McPherson (Best Downtown), Matthew Brehm (Best Historical), Virginia Shawver (Best Sky), Sam Chadwick (student award), Seth Thomas Spencer (student award), Carol Maddux (honorable mention), Lindsey Davis Johnson (honorable mention) and Ed Robinson (City Purchase Award, determined by city staff).
The exhibit can be seen online at bit.ly/2021palousepleinaironlinegallery.
Lego building challenge coming to the Garfield Library
The Garfield Library will have a Lego building challenge from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Garfield Park.
The challenge is open to anyone age 5 and older in teams of two to four people. To register your team and for more information, contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or garfield@whitcolib.org.
Moscow Farmers Market placed eighth in nationwide poll
The American Farmland Trust announced this week the Moscow Farmers Market placed eighth in the Farmers Market Celebration poll of best farmers markets in America.
The market placed second in the Pacific region and first in the state. Markets were judged based on the number of votes and the endorsements received from voters. Since 2015, the Moscow Farmers Market has placed in the top 20 nationwide each year.
Local libraries join statewide e-book partnership
Valnet Libraries joined a statewide partnership with the Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance to expand offerings of ebook and e-audio content.
Valnet is a consortium of public and school libraries in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington working together to share resources and information services.
The Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance is a partnership between the Idaho Commission for Libraries and public and school libraries across the state. All library patrons with cards can now access the digital collections at other participating libraries.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries started this partnership in response to the growing need for digital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial conference moves to Zoom format
A financial conference scheduled for Oct. 1 and organized by the Idaho Department of Finance will be a completely virtual event via Zoom because of health concerns related to COVID-19.
Registration for the conference, hosted by the University of Idaho Extension and others, has been extended to Thursday.
Those who have already registered for the in-person conference will have their registration moved to virtual. Registration may be completed online and additional information can be viewed at uidaho.edu/financial-conference.
Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre to require masks
Masks and social distancing are now required at all events at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow, regardless of a patron’s vaccination status.
Capacity in the theater also will be limited to allow patrons to social distance. Specialized air filters have been installed at the facility.