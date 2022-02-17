Jazz festival evening concert location changed
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival has changed the location of the evening concert series to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. in Moscow.
The concerts were traditionally held in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, but because of labor constraints and supply chain issues, the location had to be changed according to Josh Skinner, Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival manager.
The affected concerts are the World Music Celebration on Feb. 24, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s Feb. 25 performance and the Chris Potter show on Feb. 26.
All current ticket holders will be notified of their reassigned seats. All shows will remain at their 7 p.m. start time. Tickets can still be purchased at uidaho.edu/ticketoffice or by phone at (888) 884-3246.
Program on aging, brain health set for Tuesday via Zoom
Dr. Maureen Schmitter-Edgecombe, a Washington State University regents professor, will present the work her laboratory is doing on brain health and aging for the Washington State University Retirees members at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Schmitter-Edgecombe’s laboratory is working to improve the quality of life and independence of older adults experiencing cognitive difficulties. She will discuss the changes in cognition people experience when aging. The meeting is open to WSU retirees, alumni and friends, and registration can be completed at bit.ly/3sLSDzF. The Zoom link and call-in number will be provided after registration. Those who need help navigating Zoom should indicate the best time and date for a tutorial on the registration form.
Pullman Civic Theatre to present ‘The Odd Couple’
The Pullman Civic Theatre will present “The Odd Couple” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 25, 26 with a 2 p.m. showing on Feb. 27 at the Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St. in Pullman. Tickets are available for purchase at pullmancivictheatre.org. All patrons are asked for proof of vaccination.
“The Odd Couple” is a Neil Simon comedy about when a clean freak and a slob decide to be roommates. For a full list of performance dates, visit the Pullman Civic Theatre website.