PRH Women’s Leadership Guild awards five grants
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild awarded five grants for the 2022-23 cycle to local nonprofits. The grants are $2,000 each and total $10,000 for this year’s grant cycle. The organizations include the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.
The Lauren McCluskey Foundation will use the money to display “Lauren’s Promise Safety Cards” in private and public restrooms. The Palouse Discovery Science Center will use the money to continue funding the Mudskippers Outdoor Group for early learners.
The grant money will be used to provide nutritious snacks through the Palouse School Food Pantry. United Way of Whiman County will use the money to partner with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the Willow Center for Grieving Children will use the money to send children to Camp Erin, a children’s grief camp in the summer of 2023.
‘Stressful times’ to be discussed Friday in Moscow
The Latah Recovery Center will have an event, “Community Conversation: Resources for Moscow’s Stressful Times,” at noon Friday at the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The conversation is a roundtable discussion about local resources.
The event will have representatives from local counseling agencies, University of Idaho, Moscow School District, Gritman Medical Center and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. They will discuss services provided, waiting periods for services, who they serve and general safety tips. The discussion will also be live streamed from the Latah Recovery Center Youtube channel.
Colfax Winterfest event scheduled for Saturday
Colfax Winterfest returns Saturday starting with registration for the Run Run Rudolph 5K at 8:30 a.m. at Schmuck Park in Colfax. There will be the Perkins House Vintage Christmas tours starting at 10 a.m. with cider, cookies, period dress and a harpist.
The holiday market on Spring Street is from noon to 5 p.m. with live music from Owen McGreevy and Stooky and the Stockyard Boys. The Colfax Library and the Center will have Santa and Cocoa from 3:30-4 p.m. at 102 S. Main St. Storytime with Mrs. Claus is from 1-5 p.m. followed by the opening of the Festival of Trees. A parade is scheduled from 5-5:30 p.m. on Main Street with fireworks are to follow. For more information or a complete schedule visit explorecolfax.com.
Holiday vendor fair and auction scheduled in Palouse
A holiday vendor fair, silent auction and bake sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. There will be more than 45 items at the silent auction including baskets, lots and singular items.
Direct sales vendors include: Zyia, Thirty-One Bags, Ruby Ribbon, Pampered Chef, Chalk Couture, Sentsy, JBloom, Nu-Skin and more.