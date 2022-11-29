PRH Women’s Leadership Guild awards five grants

The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild awarded five grants for the 2022-23 cycle to local nonprofits. The grants are $2,000 each and total $10,000 for this year’s grant cycle. The organizations include the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.

The Lauren McCluskey Foundation will use the money to display “Lauren’s Promise Safety Cards” in private and public restrooms. The Palouse Discovery Science Center will use the money to continue funding the Mudskippers Outdoor Group for early learners.

