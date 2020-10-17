Annual Palouse Basin Water Summit set for Thursday online
The annual Palouse Basin Water Summit is set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday via Facebook Live.
This year’s summit will feature the 50-minute documentary film, “Brave Blue World,” which is narrated by actor Liam Neeson and discusses technologies and innovations that could aid in global water conservation.
In addition to the documentary, the summit will feature local water experts and scientists who will share information about Palouse Basin water resources. Speakers include Korey Woodley, Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee executive manager, and Robin Nimmer, senior hydrogeologist with Alta Science and Engineering
For more information, visit palousebasinwatersummit.org or the summit’s Facebook page, bit.ly/3nYWpCK.
Science Center to have ‘spooky’ science walk next two weeks
The Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman will have a Spooky Science walk from 3-9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, as well as Oct. 29, 30 and 31.
Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend the event in costume to enjoy the decorated nature loop and other spooky interactions.
To ensure social distancing, the walk will be an all-outdoor experience.
Entry is free for PDSC members, $7 for adults and $6.50 for children. Tickets and memberships can be purchased online: palousescience.org.
Girl Scouts donate cookie money to Palouse Habitat home
Pullman Girl Scout Troop 3210 donated more than $1,000 from their cookie sale revenue to purchase the garage door for a Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Uniontown.
The troop will present the garage door at 1 p.m., Oct. 24. The event will not be open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be a Facebook Live ribbon-cutting celebration at 1:15 p.m.
Palouse Habitat For Humanity must raise another $25,000 to finish the home. For more information or to make a donation to the home, visit palousehabitat.org/donate.
Jim Lyle Rotary Park playground open after new installations
The city of Moscow completed the installation of new playground equipment at Jim Lyle Rotary Park and the playground is now open, according to a city news release.
The park is located on the northwest corner of the East F Street and Orchard Avenue intersection. The new playground replaced the aging wooden playground and includes swings, a slide, climbers and a rubber tile safety surfacing system.
Registration open for Third Street Gallery exhibition ‘Dear Moscow’
Registration is open through Nov. 20 for “Dear Moscow,” the coming exhibition at the Third Street Gallery at Moscow City Hall, according to a city news release.
This art exhibition commemorates the 110th anniversary of Moscow City Hall’s construction while honoring the building’s former use as a post office.
All community members are encouraged to participate — regardless of skill level — and share their writings and illustrations exploring what they love most about Moscow.
To register as a participant for “Dear Moscow,” visit bit.ly/dearmoscow.
Latah County DMV to have limited hours this week
Monday through Friday of this week, the hours for the Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office will be changed to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The limited hours have been temporarily adopted to allow DMV staff to work through system issues that have arrived from the switch to a new computer system.