Keim, Jones earn Rosa Parks awards

During the Martin Luther King Human Right Community Breakfast Saturday, recipients of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievements community and student awards were announced. Darrell Keim, the director of the Latah Recovery Center, received the community award. The student award went to Eli Jones, a Moscow High School student.

Keim founded the Latah Recovery Center in September 2015. The center provides roughly 700 client contacts a month and offers 5,000 support sessions each year. Keim also serves on the board of directors for Sojourners Alliance in Moscow and has volunteered with Boy Scouts of America Troop 344 for more 10 years. Keim is the first state recipient of the Champion of Recovery award, received an Idaho Mental Health Month Advocate Award in 2021 and an Idaho Star award for his work.

