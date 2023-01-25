Keim, Jones earn Rosa Parks awards
During the Martin Luther King Human Right Community Breakfast Saturday, recipients of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievements community and student awards were announced. Darrell Keim, the director of the Latah Recovery Center, received the community award. The student award went to Eli Jones, a Moscow High School student.
Keim founded the Latah Recovery Center in September 2015. The center provides roughly 700 client contacts a month and offers 5,000 support sessions each year. Keim also serves on the board of directors for Sojourners Alliance in Moscow and has volunteered with Boy Scouts of America Troop 344 for more 10 years. Keim is the first state recipient of the Champion of Recovery award, received an Idaho Mental Health Month Advocate Award in 2021 and an Idaho Star award for his work.
Jones is a member of the Moscow High School Human Rights and International Club, was elected to the board of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and appointed to the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission. He also is a member of the Model UN at Moscow High School and volunteers with the Great Moscow Food Drive.
Theater sets auditions for ‘Sally Cotter’ performance
The Moscow Community Theatre will have auditions for the play “Sally Cotter and the Prisoner of Ala Katraz” from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There are spots for 30 children ages 6 to 18 and 10 adults as well as crew members.
Auditions can be either prepared readings or a cold reading of an on-site piece. Masks are required. The performances are scheduled for April 14, 15, 22 and 23 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow. For more information visit moscowcommunitytheatre.org/auditions.
Sewell exhibit to open at Dahmen Barn
The Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will open an exhibit for Viola artist Andy Sewell with an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 5, at 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. The exhibit will be open through March 26. The works are watercolor, oil, acrylic and fine arts paints.
Sewell grew up in Ketchum, Idaho, and studied at Boise State and the University of Hawaii. He earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Idaho. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
UI announces abridged thesis competition
The University of Idaho will host a statewide Three Minute Thesis competition from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa and via a livestream available at uidaho.edu/cogs/3mt-state. The statewide competition will feature the 12 top students from the graduate school at UI, Idaho State University and Boise State University. Topics covered will include wildlife, biomedical sciences and soil and water systems.
All competitors are limited to one slide and a rehearsed presentation. For more information on Three Minute Thesis presentations visit uidaho.edu/cogs/3mt-state.