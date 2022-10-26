Moscow announces fall leaf collection dates
The city of Moscow has announced the fall leaf collection dates as Nov. 5 or Nov. 19. Residents can also bring their leaves to the 24-hour yard waste drop site. The yard waste drop site is at North Almon Street directly behind Moscow Recycling.
Residents who want their leaves picked up must call Inland Northwest Waste at (208) 882-5724 by noon two days before each pickup date. Leaves should be kept out of the streets to keep them from clogging stormwater drains. Decaying leaves can also lead to increased nutrient loads in the waterways. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/292/Sanitation-Division.
Trick-or-treat event in Colfax on Friday
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and downtown businesses will have a trick-or-treat event on Main Street from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday. Parental supervision is required to participate and flashlights and costumes are recommended.
There will be candy and other Halloween fun. The event is free and open to the public. The Chamber of Commerce will have a table in front of The Center at the Colfax Library.
Harvest festival set for Saturday in Pullman
The Downtown Pullman Association and Promote Pullman will have a harvest festival from 3-10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pullman. An all-ages trick or treat is from 3-6 p.m. with selfie spots and a costume contest signups from 3-5 p.m. The contest starts at 6 p.m. at the Pullman Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Also Saturday, a carnival and truck or treat for all ages is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. at the Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. A haunted house for those 13 and older will run from 6-10 p.m. at Gladish.
Drug take-back day events set for Saturday
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Pullman and Colfax. In Pullman, the event is at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road. The event in Pullman will be drug dropoff locations at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Station, 411 N. Mill St., and the Rosauers Parking Lot, 632 N. Main St.
Estate planning workshop scheduled in Moscow
The St. Mary’s School Foundation will have an estate planning workshop from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lecompte Auditorium, in the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be beverages and light snacks available. The workshop is open to the community and no school or religious affiliation is necessary.
Presenters include Heidi Krueger from Edward Jones, Aaron Roepke from Westberg, Roepke and Moore PLLC, Phil Hutton from Short’s Funeral Home and Hayden Ross PLLC. The workshop will cover different legal options for estate planning, funeral costs and planning and tax deductions related to giving.