Moscow announces fall leaf collection dates

The city of Moscow has announced the fall leaf collection dates as Nov. 5 or Nov. 19. Residents can also bring their leaves to the 24-hour yard waste drop site. The yard waste drop site is at North Almon Street directly behind Moscow Recycling.

Residents who want their leaves picked up must call Inland Northwest Waste at (208) 882-5724 by noon two days before each pickup date. Leaves should be kept out of the streets to keep them from clogging stormwater drains. Decaying leaves can also lead to increased nutrient loads in the waterways. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/292/Sanitation-Division.

