Palouse water presentation Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have a presentation about current and future water sources on the Palouse at noon Wednesday. The presentation will be held on Zoom and a link can be found on the League’s facebook page or website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
The presentation will be given by Korey Woodley, the executive manager of the Palouse Water Basin Aquifer Committee, and Robin Nimmer, project manager for the water supply alternative investigation. The presentation will cover the status of the water supply, impacts growth could have and the status of pursuing water alternatives.
Palouse Conservation District schedules discussion
The November Conservation Talk by the Palouse Conservation District is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb will discuss beavers and how they affect ecosystems around them. A recording of the discussion will be available online the next day.
Goldfarb is the author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter.” He will discuss the ecological impacts of the fur trade on forests and how it impacted the modern idea of a healthy ecosystem.
Pullman Comprehensive Plan discussion Thursday
The League of Women Voters of Pullman have a presentation on the Comprehensive Plan updates for 2021. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for zoning codes and covers land use, transportation and public services. It is a partner project of the city of Pullman and Whitman County.
The presentation will be given by Rj Lott, of Pullman, and Alan Thomson, of Whitman County, about the process and what the important parts of the plans are for Pullman residents. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found at the league’s website at lwvpullman.org.
Pumpkin recycling in downtown Palouse on Monday
Twin Raven Farms will be in downtown Palouse from 7-9 a.m. Monday to collect pumpkins residents wish to discard.
Twin Raven Farms will take painted and treated pumpkins as well to use for compost; just let attendants know when dropping the pumpkin off. Unpainted or untreated pumpkins will be going to the farm’s chickens and ducks. For more information, call Kelly at (509) 595-1588.
College/career night scheduled for Moscow High
Moscow High School has scheduled a college and career night from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at 402 East Fifth St. in Moscow. The event is open to all area high school students. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children and masks are required.
There will be about 23 representatives from colleges, military and other programs along with presentations on options for after high school. For more information contact the Moscow High School Counseling Center at (208) 882-2591.
Foley Institute series continues with welfare discussion
The Foley Institute at Washington State University will have Chris Faricy, a Syracuse University professor of political science, discuss “do the rich deserve more government money” at noon on Tuesday. The discussion will be held live on youtube at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
Faricy will discuss how government programs disproportionately help the rich and how public attitudes and misperceptions about policy make passing welfare easy for politicians. Faricy is the author of ‘Welfare for the Wealthy: Parties, Social Spending, and Inequality in the United States.”