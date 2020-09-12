United Way: Financial donations key for victims of fires
United Way of Whitman County and other community organizations have indicated donation sites in Rosalia, Malden and Colfax are full and that those who wish to help victims of fires in Malden and Pine Creek should donate financially.
To do so, the United Way requested in a press release residents donate at donorbox.org/whitman-county-fire-relief-fund, or donate $25-$50 Visa gift cards.
Gift cards are being collected at any of the donation sites in Rosalia (Rosalia Community Center, Rosalia Harvest Assembly Church and Rosalia Baptist Church), the collection site in Malden at Malden Community Church and at the Colfax Eagles, 217 N Main in Colfax, which is open 5-10 p.m. daily.
Residents can also donate to the Whitman County Fire Relief and Recovery Fund by following the links at donorbox.org/whitman-county-fire-relief-fund or by mailing donations to P.O. Box 426, Pullman, WA 99163. For questions and inquiries of needed donations contact Eric Fejeran at (509) 332-3691 or at director@whitmanunited.org
WSU suspends operations because of smoke
Washington State University canceled online and in-person academic activity at noon Friday because of poor air quality at its Pullman campus.
The university announced it was suspending operations in an announcement sent to students, faculty and staff shortly before midday.
“Heavy smoke from regional wildfires has resulted in deteriorating air quality on the Pullman campus,” the alert read.
Faculty and staff working onsite were instructed to leave the Pullman campus unless they have been designated as essential personnel.
Congressional candidate Soto to visit Moscow
Idaho congressional candidate Rudy Soto will visit Moscow today, Sunday and Monday and his stop will include a town hall on Sunday.
Soto is running against first-term incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Today he will visit the Moscow Farmers Market before heading to Lewiston for a 6 p.m. town hall at Locomotive Park.
He will have another 6 p.m. town hall on Sunday at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow.
On Monday morning, Soto will campaign on the University of Idaho campus and tour Northwest River Supplies.
Pullman League of Women Voters event Tuesday
Judge Gary Libey will meet with members of the public via Microsoft Zoom to talk about the workings of the Whitman County Superior Court at noon Tuesday in an event hosted by the Pullman League of Women Voters.
Libey will discuss the superior court’s function and operation as well as what Whitman County residents should expect if they are called to jury duty there. He will then take questions from community members.
The Zoom link for the event will be posted on the Pullman League of Women Voters webpage at lwvpullman.org.
Colfax blood drive scheduled for Wednesday
A blood drive is scheduled from 3-5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colfax at The Center, located next to the library at 102 S Main St. Mask-wearing and other safety guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of all involved parties.
All successful blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge.
Appointments are being scheduled by calling (877) 258-4825 or online at vitalant.org. Priority is given to those with appointments. Donors can complete their fast-track health history online to speed up the donation process. Walkins are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis with photo identification required.
Zoom Storytime with the Latah County Library starts this week
The Juliaetta Library will host a virtual storytime at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday via Microsoft Zoom. All seven branches of the Latah County Library District will be offering a virtual storytime session on Microsoft Zoom between Wednesday and Sept. 25.
Those interested can register for a storytime session at bit.ly/32XrjBD. Participants should fill out the Google form for each session they’d like to join. Storytellers will email attendees with the Zoom link and additional information.
All Storytimes will have an extension activity. Storytime is geared toward children ages 3 to 5, and Baby Time is for infants and toddlers.