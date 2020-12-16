Pullman winter trunk market set for today
The second Pullman winter trunk market will take place from 3-5 p.m. today at the Washington State University Brelsford Visitor Center parking lot.
Vendors will sell items out of the trunk of their vehicles outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers are encouraged to contact vendors in advance, or to purchase items through their online platforms and pick them up at the Winter Trunk Market.
Vendors will also have inventory on hand for walk-up sales.
Vendors at the market will include Omache Farm, Home Comfort Candles, Wilson Banner Ranch, Compass Moon Creations and Two If By SeaFoods.
Moscow food bank to host drive-through distribution day Friday
The Idaho Foodbank’s North Central Branch will have a drive-through food distribution event at 10 a.m. Friday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on 1900 Joseph St. in Moscow.
Event organizers will provide each household with boxes of food containing produce, meat and dairy. There are no qualifications for food box pickup beyond a stated need for food assistance.
Volunteers will load the boxes into cars to limit contact and maintain social distancing.
Santa Claus will visit Palouse Saturday
Santa Claus will visit Palouse at noon Saturday at the town community center for an event sponsored by the Palouse Lions Club.
Families will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa and his elves. Treats will be available for children.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.
DEQ seeks comment on Syringa draft water reuse permit
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a draft water reuse permit modification for Syringa Mobile Home Park east of Moscow, according to an IDEQ news release.
The permit modification would extend the expiration date of the existing water use permit for an additional year.
The original permit authorized the beneficial irrigation of recycled water for a single growing season which concluded with the closure of the mobile home park wastewater treatment system in the fall of 2019. The modification allows the permittee to resume irrigation during the 2021 growing season through 2021.
Written comments on the draft permit modification will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 29.
The draft permit modification is available for public review at DEQ’s state office, 1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, and on DEQ’s website www.deq.idaho.gov/.
Submit comments on DEQ’s website or by mail to: Nicolas Hiebert, P.E. DEQ Lewiston regional office, 1118 F St., Lewiston, ID 83501, or email: Nicolas.Hiebert@deq.idaho.gov.
Registration for free art education kits now open
The Moscow Arts Commission and the Prichard Art Gallery have opened online registration for the second art education “MACtivities Toolbox.”
The toolbox features art supplies and curriculum designed to spark creativity through the creation of story and characters using puppets. The lessons are aligned with National Core Arts Standards and are focused on learning art elements, principles and techniques. The registration period will close at 4 p.m. Thursday, or once all the toolboxes have been reserved. To reserve a toolbox, visit bit.ly/mactivitiestoolbox2.
Each toolbox is free. The kits were developed by Moscow resident Laura Gould, a puppeteer and educator.
More information can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/931/MACtivities.
Nomination period for Rosa Parks Award now open
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is requesting nominations for the 2021 Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards. Two recipients are selected for this award each year, and the awards are presented at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast.
This year, the breakfast will be held in a virtual format at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16. One award is given to a recipient who has a significant history of commitment and achievement in the field of human rights for Latah County. A junior award is presented to a high school or university student, or some other young person who has shown promise in the field of human rights.
The criteria for the selection of the awards include length of active participation in human rights causes, a record of leadership and accomplishment and commitment to opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.
To nominate an individual, send a one- to two-page letter describing the accomplishments and background of the nominee and giving reasons to support the nomination to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843, or email the nomination to Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.edu.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 6.