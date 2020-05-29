Chipman trail to be spot-sprayed with herbicide
The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail between Moscow and Pullman will be spot-sprayed for noxious weeds Monday through June 6. Precise times and days of herbicide application will be determined based on weather conditions.
Areas will be clearly posted with signs during spray work. Trail users should be aware of the spraying and those with a greater sensitivity to chemicals may decide to avoid the trail during this time.
Those seeking additional information may contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.
Moscow library offers free books
Latah County Library patrons are invited to pick up a free book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday from the Moscow Public Library at 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Books will be available for pickup at the library’s blue door on the corner of Jefferson and Second streets. Titles are categorized by age, and patrons are limited to one book per person.
This offer is part of the Latah County Library District’s Mister Rogers-inspired summer reading program, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Those seeking additional information may contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown, the district’s adult services manager, at programming@latahlibrary.org.
Accuracy Matters
The Moscow Police Department withdrew its funding request last summer for a drug-sniffing dog for the fiscal 2019-20 budget, which started Oct. 1, after concerns expressed by some city councilors and residents.
A story on Page 1A of Thursday’s Daily News incorrectly stated the Moscow City Council denied the drug dog funding. The council discussed the drug dog during a budget workshop but the police department withdrew its drug dog request from its proposed budget before the council approved the entire city budget.