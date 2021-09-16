Latah Recovery Festival canceled
Because of concerns about rain, Saturday’s Latah Recovery Festival in Moscow’s East City Park has been canceled, according to a news release Wednesday from the Latah Recovery Center.
“We are aware a lot of people were looking forward to this event,” the release stated. “We regret the need to cancel. We will see you all soon. Meantime, go out and dance in the rain!”
Schedule for Pullman leaf collection announced
The City of Pullman Maintenance Division will conduct its annual residential leaf collection program in November. City maintenance crews are scheduled for three days in each quadrant of town to remove leaves placed in the street next to the curb.
The schedule is as follows: Nov. 8, 9, 10 — Pioneer Hill, SE Quadrant; Nov. 12, 15, 16 — Military Hill, NW Quadrant; Nov. 17, 18, 19 — Sunnyside Hill (includes Nicole Court, Sunrise Drive, Cory Lane, Golden Hills Drive and the Evergreen Community), SW Quadrant; Nov. 22, 23, 24 — College Hill, NE Quadrant.
Please visit pullman-wa.gov/monews for additional details on the annual program.
Palouse Days scheduled for Saturday
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with other local organizations, is hosting the annual “Palouse Days” celebration on Saturday.
Traditionally on the second Saturday after Labor Day, Palouse Days is an opportunity for neighbors and friends to come together around local culture and community celebration. All programming is outdoors and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines (masks and social distancing) as per any existing state requirements, according to a news release from organizers.
This year’s event will include a traditional Lions Club breakfast, community parade and car show. There will be live music throughout the day, a pair of road races, a bar relay and a to-go spaghetti dinner to support volunteer fire and EMS crews.
To learn more and for the full schedule of events, visit visitpalouse.com.