Disability Action Center will have Peer Collective meetings

The Disability Action Center NW will have free Peer Collective meetings starting Oct. 2 at the office located at 505 N. Main St., in Moscow. The meetings will be weekly for six weeks and light refreshments will be provided. Registration for the meetings can be done online at form.jotform.com/232416134305041.

For more information call the Disability Action Center NW at (208) 883-5023. Topics will cover: what does independent living mean to you, living with a disability, mental health, independent living skills and self care, and accessibility.

