Disability Action Center will have Peer Collective meetings
The Disability Action Center NW will have free Peer Collective meetings starting Oct. 2 at the office located at 505 N. Main St., in Moscow. The meetings will be weekly for six weeks and light refreshments will be provided. Registration for the meetings can be done online at form.jotform.com/232416134305041.
For more information call the Disability Action Center NW at (208) 883-5023. Topics will cover: what does independent living mean to you, living with a disability, mental health, independent living skills and self care, and accessibility.
Local author to have book release party Sept. 23
BookPeople of Moscow and local author Annette Bay Pimentel will have a book release and signing at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Kenworthy Theatre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Pimentel will read from her new book, “Before Colors” which explores the science and culture of color.
The release party will feature interactive activities about the physics of light and color. For more information about Pimentel visit annettebaypimentel.com.
Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast set for Sept. 23
The eighth annual Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at the Port of Whitman Business Air Center, on Colfax Airport Access Rd., in Colfax. The event is free to attend. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and costs $10. The Colfax Rotary Club will provide pancakes, sausage and eggs.
Attendees can vote for their favorite aircraft and awards will be presented at 10:30 a.m. and will include the people’s choice, longest distance flown, and the oldest and youngest pilots to fly in. For more information visit the Colfax Fly-In Facebook page.
City of Moscow announces end of 2023 Irrigation season
The city of Moscow has announced the 2023 Irrigation season will end Sept. 30. The city said outdoor irrigation means methods other than hand-held hoses equipped with automatic shut offs or five gallon and smaller containers. For more information about irrigation at ci.moscow.id.us/651/Irrigation.