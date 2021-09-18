Ruck for the Fallen event today on Latah Trail
A Ruck for the Fallen event is scheduled for today on the latah Trail to recognize the sacrifices of local military, first responder and law enforcement communities.
Those participating will gather at the gravel parking area at the southwest corner of Highway 8 and Mill Road on the outskirts of Moscow and starting promptly at 8:46 a.m., a time chosen in honor of the time the first plane hit the Twin Towers on 9/11 more than 20 years ago.
The group will walk 10.7 miles to Troy. Residents are encouraged to cheer on the ruckers, especially as we come into Troy.
Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Troy ACS Food Bank. For more information or to join a larger group dedicated to this cause, please visit the Ruck for the Fallen Facebook group.
Climate change on the agenda for Wednesday meeting
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present “Climate Change: How the League of Women Voters is Taking Action” at noon Wednesday via Zoom. The program will feature Diz Swift, co-chairwoman of the League of Women Voters USClimate Interest Group.
Swift has a doctorate in geology and has worked on climate for several years. She comes from a corporate career background and has, since her retirement, worked on climate policy. This program is presented as part of the League of Women Voters of Moscow’s speaker forums. All forums will be presented virtually. A link to the event can be found at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow or on the league’s Facebook event page.
Convicted sex offender arrested in Moscow
A 49-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested on a warrant Thursday in Moscow for two counts of sexual abuse of a child.
Bryan Silva was arrested at the Latah County Courthouse. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16 and unlawfully possessed a firearm.
Silva was previously convicted of sexual abuse of a child in 2010 in Latah County.
His bond is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 30.