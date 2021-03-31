Fire destroys shop near Moscow
A fire destroyed a shop early Monday morning on the 1000 block of Hendrix Road northeast of Moscow, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Moscow fire and ambulance personnel as well as the sheriff’s office responded to the shop that was fully engulfed in flames.
The sheriff’s office said no one was injured and it is uncertain what caused the fire, which was reported at 1:59 a.m.
Cosmetic surgery business to open in Moscow
Stiller Aesthetics, a cosmetic surgery provider in Spokane, is expanding its services to Moscow next week.
CEO Andie Frasure said the new branch will open Monday at 948 W. Pullman Road in the plaza that includes Inland Cellular and iSpa.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dr. Geoffrey Stiller was previously with Linea Cosmetic Surgery in Moscow before opening Stiller Aesthetics in Spokane, Frasure said in a text message. Because Stiller was a physician on the Palouse for about 15 years, Stiller Aesthetics decided to open the Moscow office to accommodate his patients on the Palouse.
Frasure wrote that Stiller will see patients in Moscow as well as physician assistant Riley Richardson. Aesthetics registered nurse Kati Haeder will be the main service provider.
Task force essay contest deadline announced
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force announced this week a new closing date for their Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest. Entries must be received by 3 p.m. April 23. The subject of the contest is health and wellness as human rights, and the prompts and information can be found on the Task Force website www.humanrightslatah.org, and on the Human Rights Task Force Facebook page.
Latah County students grades 2 through 12 are eligible to apply either through their school classes or as individuals. Winners will receive $25 gift certificates from BookPeople of Moscow, and awards will be presented by Mayor Bill Lambert at a special ceremony on May 1 at the 1912 Center. Winning entries will be displayed at the Moscow Public Library in May.
Essays can be mailed to the Task Force at Box 8613, Moscow, or emailed to hesford@uidaho.edu. Art entries can be left at BookPeople in downtown Moscow or at local schools. Contact hesford@uidaho for more information.
Egg hunt scheduled at UI’s Administration Lawn
The University of Idaho’s Student Alumni Relations Board invites children up to age 12 to the Alumni and Friends Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 3 on the Administration Lawn near Hello Walk.
A staggered start is scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The hunt is free and open to the public, but registration at sarbeasteregghunt.eventbrite.com is required. The event is limited to 50 people (child/children plus one adult) per time slot.
Masks are required for attendees ages 2 and older. The egg hunt will be held even during inclement weather.
Art exhibit opens Friday in Uniontown
The “Phoenix Rising” group exhibit by the Palouse Women Artist at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn opens Friday and will continue through April 25 at the Uniontown venue.
An opening artist reception is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Dahmen Barn is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The exhibit features more than 30 pieces of art in a variety of media. The Palouse Women Artist group strives in providing women in the arts with a strong, enduring support system as they pursue the arts personally and professionally.
For more information visit www.ArtisanBarn.org or call (509) 229-3414 email info@artisanbarn.org.
City, university join forces for poetry event
The Moscow Arts Commission, in collaboration with the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present the April Poetry Relay at 7 p.m. April 15.
This digital broadcast will feature original poetry from area poets Ron McFarland, Ed Flathers, D’Wayne Hodgin and current Moscow Poet Laureate Susan Hodgin. The event will be hosted by poet and University of Idaho professor, Michael McGriff. The evening will also feature music from the Palouse Jazz Project, a faculty sextet at the Lionel Hampton School of Music.
To reserve a free ticket, visit bit.ly/2021aprilpoetryrelay.
For more information about the participating poets, the April Poetry Relay and the Moscow Poet Laureate program, visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/217/Poet-Laureate.