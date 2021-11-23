Tekoa the latest community to receive high-speed internet
The Port of Whitman County and Ziply fiber announced the high-speed fiber-optic network has been completed in Tekoa. This is part of their five-city public-private partnership to provide “gig-speed” internet and phone in Whitman County, according to a news release.
Tekoa is the fourth city in Whitman County to have a network launch as part of this program. Oakesdale is the last city and is expected to be completed in December. Construction of the network is supported by the Washington Economic Revitalization Board, which provides low interest loans and grants to local governments to aid in building infrastructure to support these services to rural and underserved communities.
Neill Public Library has activity bags available
The Neill Public Library has Cook Together activity bags available while supplies last. The bags will include cooking utensils, supplies for brownies, a recipe book of city of Pullman staff favorites and a gift card to Grocery Outlet to purchase ingredients.
The bags are funded by the Friends of Neill Public Library and a grant from the Meter Foundation. There is a limit of one bag per family.
Colton Uniontown Distinguished Young Women announced
Rachel Becker was named Colton Uniontown Distinguished Young Woman on Sunday and earned $1,450 in scholarships. Becker won the interview award, self expression award, talent award and spirit award.
Sidni Whitcomb was named first alternate and received $1,050 in scholarship money. She won the fitness award, scholarship award and the Be Your Best Self essay.
Registration for third ArtWalk now open
The city of Moscow has announced registration for the December ArtWalk is open now through Dec. 7. The December ArtWalk will be from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 16.
Registration is $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Registration can be completed online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. Businesses are encouraged to seek visual, literary, performing and culinary arts to showcase during the event.
Moscow Elks Lodge opens grant applications
The Moscow Elks Lodge is looking for regional organizations for a grant opportunity sponsored by The Idaho State Elks Youth Inc. There is a $1,000 grant that can be used for projects related to drug awareness programs, scholarships, student of the year or month, veterans services, athletic teams or community programs.
The grant can be split amongst multiple uses. For more information contact the lodge at secreatary@elks249.com.