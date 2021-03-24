Pullman man arrested after allegedly waving machete, trying to steal wine
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday in Pullman after a day that included allegedly waving a machete outside of Pullman Building Supply and attempting to steal four bottles of wine from Walmart.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said police responded to a report of Pullman man Darien Armstrong waving a machete outside Pullman Building Supply on Monday morning. Opgenorth said Armstrong was not threatening anybody with the machete, but the incident led him to be trespassed from the store.
Armstrong then allegedly left the machete in a bathroom at Subway on East Main Street.
Police encountered Armstrong again after hearing a report of a man walking in the middle of the roadway on East Main Street. Police found an intoxicated Armstrong sitting on a nearby bench and he denied walking in the road.
Armstrong, who had earlier been trespassed from Walmart for being a theft suspect, later entered Walmart on Monday evening. When police went to the store, they allegedly found Armstrong with four stolen bottles of wine in his jacket.
He was arrested at approximately 9 p.m. for burglary and theft.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity has plans for two homes in Uniontown
Palouse Habitat for Humanity has announced the timeline and the identity of homeowners for two homes to be built in Uniontown.
The first home, already under construction, will be owned by Breanne and Kelcey Leeseburg. The home is expected to be complete this summer. The build was delayed because of the pandemic and construction was limited to one day a week with a core group of volunteers.
Habitat hopes to begin construction of a second home this spring. It will be owned by Kyle Hansen. The home is projected to cost more than $130,000 because of the rising cost of building materials. Palouse Habitat hopes to raise these funds during its annual fundraiser event, Beans ’n’ Jeans, online in April.
Habitat homeowners are selected based on criteria that includes need, ability to make an affordable mortgage payment and willingness to partner in the home build. Selected homeowners must contribute 300-400 hours of “sweat equity” working alongside the volunteers building their homes, contribute a share of the closing costs, participate in a financial education program and ultimately purchase the home from Palouse Habitat.
For more information, visit palousehabitat.org or contact Executive Director Jennifer Wallace at (208) 883.8502 or director@palousehabitat.org.
Colfax exhibit features pioneer of the Palouse
The Whitman County Historical Society’s newest project, the “Cashup Davis Exhibit,” is now located in the Center at the Whitman County Library in Colfax.
On display is the telescope from the Cashup Davis Hotel that once sat near the top of Steptoe Butte. Cashup Davis’ top hat and sword displayed in the hotel are included in the exhibit, plus the story of one of the first pioneers who came to the Palouse Country.
There is an electronic display showing pictures of the hotel and Cashup Davis. For times and days you can see the exhibit, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
Tekoa woman to discuss native plants at Thursday meeting
The Palouse Conservation District will welcome Kathy Hutton of Plants of the Wild in Tekoa for a presentation about using native plants in your next landscaping project.
This event, scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom, is part of the Palouse Conservation District Conservation Talk Series, a monthly series about conservation issues relevant to our community.
The presentation is free and the first 30 participants to register will receive free xeriscaping kits. Note that you must attend the presentation to receive the kit. Register at www.palousecd.org/conservation-talk-series.
More than 300 youth participate in education conference
More than 300 sophomore and junior high school students from 19 school districts in north-central Idaho and southeastern Washington participated in the fifth annual “Dream It. Do It … Here” youth conference Thursday. The event was held virtually from the University of Idaho.
Coordinated by the Clearwater Economic Development Association and hosted by UI, the goal was to educate high school students about career choices and the academic or career-technical education they will need to obtain their preferred job. It showcased the area’s employment opportunities to encourage career choices for occupations that are needed for the future in the region.
Industry and government agencies led nearly 80 breakout sessions and shared information on local occupations. Students were placed in sessions based on their interests identified on their conference registration. Each student participated in five breakout sessions — four for industry and one for education.