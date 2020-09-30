Moscow’s Main Street closed today for asphalt patching
Main Street between Third and Sixth streets will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today as the Moscow Street Department makes repairs to the asphalt, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Phillips Farm hosts trail scavenger hunt event
A trail route with educational stops has been created at Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow. The mile-long Heritage Trail loop has 10 checkpoints designed to educate hikers about the geographical and anthropological histories of the area.
For a brochure map of the trail with information about each checkpoint, visit the farm’s website at friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com or its Facebook page at facebook.com/friendsofphillipsfarm.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the park gazebo after their hike.