Local briefs

Moscow’s State of the City luncheon reservation deadline is today
The city of Moscow State of the City luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow.
Mayor Art Bettge will deliver his first state of the city address, and it will be made available after the event. Tickets are $15 for Moscow Chamber of Commerce members and $17 for nonmembers.
To attend in person, tickets must be purchased ahead of time by calling (208) 882-1800 or by emailing staff@moscowchamber.com by 4 p.m. today. No late reservations will be accepted and there will not be tickets available at the door.
Colfax Chamber of Commerce calling for vendors for summer street fair
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for vendors, sponsors and musicians for the two-day Summer Festival July 23-24, to celebrate Colfax at 150. There will be a street fair July 23 with a vendor market. The booth fee is $20.
There will also be a children’s parade, cornhole tournment, Ells Fountain rededication, kid zone and live music on July 23.
To reserve a booth, become a sponsor or perform, email Alexis Ryan at Alexis@Magenta-Co.com.
Friends of Hospice will soon accept grant applications
Friends of Hospice will soon accept applications for its 2022 community grant cycle, the Palouse-based nonprofit organization announced this week. Organizations interested in applying are asked to contact Tricia Grantham at tricia.grantham@gmail.com.
Applications for grants will be accepted March 1 through April 4. Not-for-profit organizations in Whitman, Latah and Asotin counties are encouraged to apply for a grant of as much as $5,000 to support new or existing programs focusing on terminally ill, palliative care or bereavement projects. Previous grant recipients include Circles of Caring, Willow Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Palliative Care Program and Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinic.
Palouse Dance Society has beginner swing lessons
The Palouse Dance Society is having beginner West Coast Swing lessons from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Friday starting Feb. 25 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. The entry fee is $5 with masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required upon entry.
For more information email palousedancesociety@gmail.com.