Scan days scheduled for Whitman County in November
Representatives from Whitman Heritage Digital Collections, a project of the Whitman County Library, will visit three library branches in November to scan local photos and documents related to the history of Whitman County.
The scan days will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Albion branch, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Uniontown branch and 2-6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Malden Branch. Those interested in having their photos scanned must contact the Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366 or email info@whitcolib.org to set up an appointment.
Those with appointments are welcome to bring as many as 15 photos or documents to be digitized and added to the library’s collection. The community members keep their photos after digitizing.
Moscow Artwalk registration for November now open
Moscow businesses and artists interested in participating in the November Artwalk have until Nov. 9 to register. The event is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 18.
Registration can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit and costs $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Art listings are available for $10 each. Registration is on a monthly basis to allow for flexibility in participant’s schedule.
Registration for cooking class now open
Washington State University executive chef Jamie Callison and guest chef Ethan Stowell will present a Zoom cooking class at 6 p.m. Nov.4. Tickets are $50 for the Zoom event only and $75 for a ticket to the event and a signed copy of Callison’s new cookbook, “The Crimson Spoon.”
All proceeds go to the United Way of Whitman County. A shopping list of ingredients and preprepared instructions will be sent to participants a week before the event. Tickets can be purchased online at donorbox.org/dinnerwithjamie.