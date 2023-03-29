ABC’s 20/20 will air an investigative piece about the 2018 murder of former Pullman resident Lauren McCluskey.
McCluskey, a former student and standout track athlete at Pullman High School, was killed by her ex-boyfriend while she was a student at the University of Utah. The case drew national attention and two documentaries this week investigated the ways the university and police failed to protect her.
ABC’s 20/20 will cover the investigation into McCluskey’s death in an episode airing 6 p.m. Friday.
“Listen,” an ESPN documentary about McCluskey, aired Tuesday night. It can be viewed on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Whitman County arts competition closes Friday
The League of Women Voters of Pullman’s Whitman County Visual Arts Competition closes Friday and submissions can be turned in via mail, email or in person. The theme of the contest is “Civics and the natural world are connected: How does this affect your future?”
The competition is open to students grades three through 12 who are residents of Whitman County and have an entry form with a parent or legal guardian signature. Materials used can include crayons, colored pencils, markets, pen and ink, paints, photography and more. No videos or moving images are allowed. For complete guidelines visit bit.ly/3THo2Af.
Ren Fair poster winner to be announced Saturday
The 50th Moscow Renaissance Fair poster contest winner will be announced from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Student Art Room of Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Light refreshments will be available and signed copies of the new poster. Copies of the past 49 posters will be on display at Moscow Contemporary through April.
The Renaissance Fair is still accepting applications for craft and food vendors until April 1. Craft booths cost $175 for a 10 by 10 foot space and $350 for a 10 by 20 foot space. Food vending spots are open to local nonprofit community organizations. For more information visit moscowrenfair.org.
Spring exhibit to feature Palouse Women Artists group
An exhibit from the Palouse Women Artists group will open in April at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. An opening reception is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.
The Palouse Women Art Group provides a support system to women in the arts both personally and professionally. The exhibit will feature works from members of the group. For more information on Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, visit artisanbarn.org or call (509) 229-3414.
Realtors announce annual scholarship details
The Whitman County Association of Realtors has opened applications for a $1,000 scholarship until May 19. The scholarship is open to any Whitman County High school student who plans to attend Washington State University in the fall. The application form is available online at wcar.org/whitman-county-seniors-scholarship.
Regional care group opens additional volunteer positions
Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington has announced additional volunteer positions for National Volunteer Month. Volunteer positions are open to anyone 18 years old or older and no prior training is required. For more information about volunteering with the Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington, visit altcew.org or call (509) 458-2509. Those interested in community support can call the helpline at (509) 960-7281 or email action@altcew.org.
Also, Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington will have a community forum from 2-4 p.m. April 10 at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Pullman. Registration is not required. Attendees can give feedback about services like transportation, nutrition, in-home care, caregiver support services, medical, mental health and housing.