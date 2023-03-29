ABC’s 20/20 to air episode on Lauren McCluskey

ABC’s 20/20 will air an investigative piece about the 2018 murder of former Pullman resident Lauren McCluskey.

McCluskey, a former student and standout track athlete at Pullman High School, was killed by her ex-boyfriend while she was a student at the University of Utah. The case drew national attention and two documentaries this week investigated the ways the university and police failed to protect her.