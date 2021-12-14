Hospital CEO search will involve community
Edmund O. Schweitzer III is among those named to a selection committee that will help the board of Pullman Regional Hospital pick its next CEO.
Schweitzer, the founder, president and chief technology officer of SEL, the region’s largest private employer, will serve on the committee that will screen applicants, gather feedback during candidate forums and present a final report to the board.
The area’s largest employer, Washington State University, is represented on the committee too by Daryll DeWald, the school’s vice president and chancellor for health services.
The hospital is seeking a new CEO to replace Scott Adams, who is retiring in December 2022 and will serve in an advisory role for six months after he leaves the position.
The chairperson of the committee is Tricia Grantham, vice president of the hospital board and a retired medical social worker.
The committee also includes Pullman Regional Hospital physicians Dr. Stephen Hall, Dr. Ed Tingstad and Dr. Peter Mikkelsen. They are joined by hospital board members; the board’s president, Jeff Elbracht, who is director of facilities and finance for university recreation at WSU;and the board’s secretary, Sandra O’Keefe, an oncology nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Adams, nine hospital employees and three hospital foundation board members have also been named to the committee.
The other Pullman Regional Hospital employees are Bernadette Berney, chief human resources officer; Caitlin Carl, a registered nurse; Jeannie Eylar, chief clinical officer; Steve Febus, CFO; Tyne Gray, assistant director of therapy; Ed Harrich, a registered nurse and director of surgery; Andrew Knecht, staff member in the materials department; Jennifer Matera, laboratory director; and Shauna Patrick, controller for fiscal services.
The foundation board members are Karlene Beaumont, a retired SEL executive, Adrian Green, associate financial representative with Northwestern Mutual and Pat Wright, a Pullman City Council member.
Moscow Contemporary wins Downtown DeLIGHTful contest
The city of Moscow announced Monday that Moscow Contemporary won first place in the Downtown DeLIGHTful storefront decorating contest with 32 percent of the votes cast.
Placing second was Ampersand Oil and Vinegar with 29 percent of the vote. Rebel Roots Salon placed third (24 percent) and Cafe Artista fourth (16 percent). Moscow Contemporary will have its business name engraved on a traveling trophy.
The winners of the parade competition were St. Mary’s Parish School (best youth entry), KG Maintenance (best business), Idaho Central Credit Union (best use of lights) and Latah County Democrats (best general entry). Parade winners will receive gift cards to local businesses.
Moscow Artwalk planned for Thursday
This month’s Moscow Artwalk is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at six locations in the city. The locations for this month are Northstar Financial Management, Inc., Cafe Artista, Moscow Wild at Art, One World Cafe, the new Moscow Police Department and Third Street Gallery. Participates are encouraged to follow COVID-19 protocols of the participating business.
For more on Moscow Artwalk and the artists to be featured Thursday, visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.