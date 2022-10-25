Free cooking class in Moscow offered Tuesday
The Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Care Team at Gritman Medical Center will have a free cooking class at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at its downtown medical office building, 803 S. Main St., Moscow. The class will feature winter squashes.
Attendees can learn how to incorporate winter squashes into appetizers or side dishes throughout the holiday season. The class will be given by a registered dietitian nutritionist. No reservation is required and samples of each dish will be provided. For more information call (208) 883-6341.