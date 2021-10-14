Harvard’s HooDoo Water and Sewer District receives grant
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it awarded $27,000 in drinking water construction assistance to HooDoo Water and Sewer District in Latah County.
The funding will be used for initial well analysis, water hauling and to pay for Idaho Rural Water Association emergency support.
The district oversees pumping of Harvard’s 105-foot-deep well, which lost much of its pumping capacity during the summer. The Latah County Commissioners declared an emergency July 7 because of the water crisis.
The Moscow League of Women Voters to have candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Moscow has scheduled candidate forums for next week for the mayoral and city council races. The mayoral race forum will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday and the city council race forum will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Each will be live on Zoom and streamed on Facebook.
There will be no in person participation for either forum. Links to the virtual events can be found at lwvmoscow.org/. The audio will be broadcast live by KRFP/Radio Free Moscow at 90.3 FM. Questions can be sent in advance to: moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com.
Candidates invited for the mayoral election include Art Bettge, Jim Gray, Olivia Moses and Barb Rathbun. City council candidates include Melissa Cline, Shaun Darveshi, Steve Harmon, Hailey Lewis, Julia Parker, Jason Stooks, Gina Taruscio and Kyrk Taylor.
Christmas for Kids applications are open
Applications are available now for Christmas for Kids, and the priority deadline is Nov. 1. Christmas for Kids is a local nonprofit which works to provide clothing, toys and books to children whose family may be unable to provide gifts themselves.
Applications can be found online at ChristmasForKidsMoscow.org, at the Hope Center or the Community Action Partnership. Those interested in sponsoring a family or volunteering can request more information at christmas@moscow.com.
Gritman Foundation cancels Pink Tea event for 2021
The Gritman Foundation announced the 2021 Pink Tea/Pink Cocktail event has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 case numbers.
The event is a fundraiser for cancer services in the region and supports the Cancer Care Fund, Light a Candle and Bosom Buddies. The 2020 event had been virtual. A post on the Gritman Medical Center website indicated the 2022 event is planned.
Macbeth comes to University of Idaho stage
The University of Idaho Theatre will present “Macbeth: Alba Gu Brath.” The showings start at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, then Oct. 21, 22 and 24 at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, in Moscow.
The show is produced by UI’s Department of Theatre Arts and is adapted from Shakespeare’s work by master of fine arts candidates Rachael Fornarotto and KT Turner. Tickets are free for UI students and range from $8 to $20 for the public. Tickets can be purchased online at uidaho.edu/theatretickets or at the theater before the show. The show is not suitable for young children as it contains scenes of death, suicide and substance abuse.
WSU club to drop pumpkins Saturday
The Washington State Physics and Astronomy Club is having their 16th annual pumpkin drop starting at 11 p.m. Saturday at Webster Hall on WSU campus.
Pumpkins start dropping at 1 p.m. from the 12th story of Webster Hall. Other activities include pumpkin painting and physics demonstrations.